Building a strong industrial base for enduring readiness focus of symposium

Photo By Nicholas Pilch | The Knowledge Bar returns to provide deeper insights on how Defense Logistics Agency...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Pilch | The Knowledge Bar returns to provide deeper insights on how Defense Logistics Agency works with industry to support the warfighter at the DLA Supply Chain Alliance Symposium and Exhibition June 2-3, 2026 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. (By Nicholas Pilch/DLA) see less | View Image Page

American ingenuity and small business innovation will take center stage at the Defense Logistics Agency’s Supply Chain Alliance Symposium and Exhibition June 2-3 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.



This year’s theme, “Deliver Readiness, Build Capabilities and Enhance Logistics Deterrence,” explores how relationships between DLA, the Services and industry are key to overall military readiness and lethality.



Hosted by DLA in partnership with the National Defense Industrial Association, the symposium focuses on streamlining logistics support strategies by offering opportunities for collaboration between government experts and industry leaders to develop sustainment solutions to better support the warfighter.



The event is tailored for small and large businesses and will offer new concepts and insight on government policy and processing, allowing an opportunity for networking and collective problem solving for a long-term, sustainable supply chain.



Several keynote speakers from government and industry will share strategic insights that will be complemented by interactive breakout sessions tackling a variety of topics like Defense Industrial Base concerns, supply chain risk management, strategic materials strategies, DLA Research & Development and the Supplier Pathway Program that is geared towards bringing in new entrants to the federal contracting space.



The popular Knowledge Bar is back, offering deeper insights on how DLA works with industry to support the warfighter, in a series of ‘TED Talk’ style sessions, designed to exchange ideas and spark meaningful conversations.



Small and large business matchmaking sessions geared towards establishing or strengthening relationships with DLA and its prime vendors and service partners will also be offered throughout the event. A live contracting help desk aiding firms with existing contracts and an expansive exhibition floor will round out the event’s offerings.

For more details, go to the NDIA website at: [https://www.ndia.org/events/2026/6/2/6780-dla](https://www.ndia.org/events/2026/6/2/6780-dla).