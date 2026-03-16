TRICARE authorizes temporary prescription refill waivers for 7 Nebraska counties due to wildfire

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in seven Nebraska counties may receive emergency prescription refills now through March 22, due to wildfire.

The counties affected are Morrill, Garden, Arthur, Keith, Lincoln, Dawson, and Frontier.

To receive an emergency refill of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy. If the bottle is unavailable or the label is damaged or missing, beneficiaries should contact Express Scripts, Inc., or their retail network pharmacy for assistance.

To find a network pharmacy, beneficiaries may call Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303, or search the https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/find-pharmacy.

If possible, visit the pharmacy where the prescription was filled. Prescriptions filled by a retail chain may be filled at another store in that chain. If the clinician who prescribed the medication is available, beneficiaries can ask them to call in a new prescription to any network pharmacy.

As a reminder, TRICARE beneficiaries, other than active duty service members, may receive urgent care from any TRICARE-authorized urgent care center or provider and do not need a referral. This allows beneficiaries to seek nonemergency care for illnesses or injuries if their primary care provider is unavailable because of emergencies. Any TRICARE beneficiary who reasonably believes they have an emergency should always call 911 or, go to the nearest emergency room.

Beneficiaries are advised to visit Express Scripts’ https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/notices/weather/2026-mar-12/state-emergency-alert-wildfire-nebraska for updates.

The Defense Health Agency provides health services to 9.5 million beneficiaries, including uniformed service members, military retirees, and their families. The DHA operates one of the nation’s largest health plans, the TRICARE Health Plan, and manages a global network of more than 700 military hospitals, clinics, and dental facilities.

Defense Health Agency | dha.mil/

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