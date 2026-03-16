Exercise Freedom Shield 2026 - A Family Legacy of Service Continue

Photo By Maj. Belinda Culley | The family's legacy of service continued with British Army Sergeant Niall Cameron's grandfather, Warrant Officer Class 1 (Regimental Sergeant Major) Neil Cameron, who served with the Royal Scots during the Korean War. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Maj. Belinda Culley | The family's legacy of service continued with British Army Sergeant Niall Cameron's...... read more read more

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea— During the annual Freedom Shield 26 (FS26) exercise, a new generation of international service members arrived on the Korean Peninsula to bolster the United Nations Command (UNC) Headquarters. For one British soldier, the mission carries a profound personal connection that spans generations and continents.

British Army Sergeant Cameron walks in the symbolic footsteps of his great-uncle, who served with the esteemed Royal Scots regiment during World War II. His great-uncle fought in the brutal and decisive Battle of Kohima in 1944, a critical victory for Allied forces in the Asian theater that helped secure the region.

The family's legacy of service continued with his grandfather, Warrant Officer Class 1 (Regimental Sergeant Major) Neil Cameron, who served with the Royal Scots during the Korean War.

"To be here, as part of this international commitment to security, feels like I'm continuing a story my family helped start," Sergeant Cameron reflected.

"Seeing the history of the Korean War, you understand the importance of the UNC's mission and why our nations continue to stand together."

Sergeant Cameron and his fellow multinational augmentees participated in FS26, a defensive exercise from March 9-19, designed to enhance the readiness of the ROK-U.S. Alliance and UNC partners. Their arrival underscores the international community's enduring commitment to upholding the Korean War Armistice.

Upon arrival, the contingent toured the Joint Security Area (JSA), the tense border where North and South Korean forces stand face-to-face, providing stark context for their mission. A visit to the War Memorial further solidified the historical ties that bind the UNC Member States to the security of the Republic of Korea.