Red Devils Basketball 3-Peat, Wrestlers Dominate

The Red Devils from Yokosuka’s Nile C. Kinnick High School put together a statement run across the Far East, stacking championships and undefeated seasons in a way that will be tough to top.

At the center of it all, Kinnick’s boys basketball team earned its third consecutive Far East Division I championship, sealing a “3-Peat” with a Hollywood finish. Far East Tournament MVP Isaiah Kimbrough delivered the late-game heroics in the title matchup against the Titans from St. Mary’s International, knocking down the go-ahead shot, adding a free throw, then slamming the door with a block on a potential game tying three as the final seconds ticked away. Kinnick topped the Titans 47-44 on Feb. 4.

Both the boys and girls programs completed a perfect “Grand Slam” season, finishing first across every major stop on the calendar: the Christian Academy of Japan (CAJ) Invitational, Titan Classic, Kinnick Invitational, Kanto Finals, and the Kanto Plain Association of Secondary Schools (KPASS) League Duals.

Several Red Devils also finished the winter unblemished, with Justin Bodlovic, Julia Blackwell, and Gabriella Garcia Santos completing undefeated seasons On the hardwood, Kinnick’s girls basketball team added to the momentum with a strong Far East tournament run, battling through a tough bracket and finishing among the top tier of programs.

The Lady Red Devils leaned on a pressure defense that kept them in the fight deep into the final rounds.

And at the range, Kinnick’s JROTC Marksmanship team continued the school’s tradition of precision, posting a high finish in the Far East standings and adding yet another bright spot to an already stacked season.

The 2026 winter season is a reminder that the road runs through Yokosuka.