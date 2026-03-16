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    Masters of Metal

    157th takes delivery of CNC milling machine

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen | Tech. Sgt. Bryan Kopp, an aircraft metals technology specialist with the 64th Air...... read more read more

    NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Masters of Metal
    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.H. - The 157th Air Refueling Wing aircraft metals
    technology shop accepted a delivery of two Haas VF4 CNC milling machines.

    For decades, metals technology specialists assigned to the wing and 64th Air Refueling
    squadron manually milled parts on a single Bridgeport machine that was built in 1989. The
    machine had long been the backbone for turning aluminum and steel stock into aircraft parts at
    the base.

    “This is really the industry standard for milling parts,” said Tech. Sgt. Colby Jerran, a metals
    technology specialist with the 157th Maintenance Group. “It has repeatability. It can make the
    same part again and again within the tolerances.”

    The new machines feature high-speed spindles, automatic tool changer, three axises and
    accuracy up to .001 inch. Unlike the older manual mill, which required multiple setups, the new
    machine can manufacture more complex parts, quicker.

    “If you’re going to make the same part more than once, it’s a lot faster,” said Jerran. “Let’s say I
    could make a part in four hours the manual way. Now it’ll take roughly four hours to program it,
    but each additional part will only take 15 minutes.”

    With the addition of the two new CNC machines, the shop now expects to be able to increase
    and expedite production capabilities.

    “We’re such a small shop, it will help cut down on man hours too,” said Tech. Sgt. Bryan Kopp of
    the 64th Air Refueling Squadron. “We’ll be able to load the part, touch off, get it going, and do
    other things while me monitor.”

    But the new mills may prove to be more than just a faster production effort. As with any new
    platform, the Boeing KC-46 will need parts that would otherwise be unprocurable for various
    reasons.

    “It’s based off the 767 frame, but obviously we have very specific parts,” said Kopp. “There’s a
    lot of things on the aircraft that are military specific.”

    Once fully installed, the Airmen will receive refresher training on the machine and start
    producing mission essential parts that will keep the total force mission moving forward.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 18:47
    Story ID: 560676
    Location: NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Masters of Metal, by SSgt Taylor Queen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    157th takes delivery of CNC milling machine

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