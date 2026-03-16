Masters of Metal Your browser does not support the audio element.

PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.H. - The 157th Air Refueling Wing aircraft metals

technology shop accepted a delivery of two Haas VF4 CNC milling machines.



For decades, metals technology specialists assigned to the wing and 64th Air Refueling

squadron manually milled parts on a single Bridgeport machine that was built in 1989. The

machine had long been the backbone for turning aluminum and steel stock into aircraft parts at

the base.



“This is really the industry standard for milling parts,” said Tech. Sgt. Colby Jerran, a metals

technology specialist with the 157th Maintenance Group. “It has repeatability. It can make the

same part again and again within the tolerances.”



The new machines feature high-speed spindles, automatic tool changer, three axises and

accuracy up to .001 inch. Unlike the older manual mill, which required multiple setups, the new

machine can manufacture more complex parts, quicker.



“If you’re going to make the same part more than once, it’s a lot faster,” said Jerran. “Let’s say I

could make a part in four hours the manual way. Now it’ll take roughly four hours to program it,

but each additional part will only take 15 minutes.”



With the addition of the two new CNC machines, the shop now expects to be able to increase

and expedite production capabilities.



“We’re such a small shop, it will help cut down on man hours too,” said Tech. Sgt. Bryan Kopp of

the 64th Air Refueling Squadron. “We’ll be able to load the part, touch off, get it going, and do

other things while me monitor.”



But the new mills may prove to be more than just a faster production effort. As with any new

platform, the Boeing KC-46 will need parts that would otherwise be unprocurable for various

reasons.



“It’s based off the 767 frame, but obviously we have very specific parts,” said Kopp. “There’s a

lot of things on the aircraft that are military specific.”



Once fully installed, the Airmen will receive refresher training on the machine and start

producing mission essential parts that will keep the total force mission moving forward.