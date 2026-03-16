Buckley Leadership Delivers Key Updates at the 25th Annual State of the Base

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Approximately 150 civic leaders, business representatives and military officials gathered at the Aurora Municipal Center in Aurora, Colorado, March 12, 2026, for the annual State of the Base address hosted by the Aurora Chamber of Commerce’s Buckley Regional Military Affairs Council and sponsored by the Rotary Club of Aurora.



“I am honored to serve alongside our service members and to work hand-in-hand with our mission and community partners,” said Col. Eamon Murray, Space Base Delta 2 commander. “We wouldn’t be where we are today without your strength, commitment, and collaboration.” This message set the stage for a detailed overview of the base’s recent achievements, critical role in national defense and the economic partnership with the Aurora community.



Throughout the past year, some of Buckley’s accomplishments included large-scale combat readiness exercises known as PANTHER VIEW conducted at Buckley and at geographically separated units such as Cape Cod Space Force Station in Massachusetts. The exercises tested the installation’s ability to detect, respond to and defeat evolving threats while coordinating with local and federal partners, including the Aurora Police Department and the FBI’s Denver Field Office.



“The nature of modern warfare has blurred the line between “overseas” conflicts and the security of the American homeland,” said Murray.



To meet this challenge, Murray highlighted upcoming base projects like a new power substation and a planned microgrid to ensure the installations resilience.



The State of the Base address also showcased the remarkable and diverse accomplishments from across the installation’s 117 mission partners. These achievements ranged from supporting global combat operations and earning national-level awards, to modernizing critical infrastructure and providing direct support to the nation’s space exploration goals.



“Buckley’s mission is global, but our foundation is local,” said Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Johnson, Space Base Delta 2 senior enlisted airman. “The strength of this installation depends on the strength of the community surrounding it.



While the impact of Buckley is felt worldwide, the base’s economic contribution is a pillar of the local community.”



The event concluded with Murray highlighting the base’s role as a major economic partner.



“In 2025, Buckley contributed over $2.4 billion to the local economy, strengthening not only national security, but also the community where we live, shop, and our kids go to school,” said Murray. “The community that makes our mission possible.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2026 Date Posted: 03.16.2026 17:25 Story ID: 560671 Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Buckley Leadership Delivers Key Updates at the 25th Annual State of the Base, by SSgt Amanda Flower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.