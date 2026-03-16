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    Coast Guard Cutter rescues 1 on Lake Huron

    Coast Guard cutter rescues 1 on Lake Huron

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard ice rescue team members, assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw...... read more read more

    MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    March 16, 2026

    Lt. William Erekson

    William.W.Erekson@uscg.mil/574-849-4642

    MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30) rescued a 55-year- old male stranded by ice near Mackinac Island, Michigan, on March 15, 2026, and is now in stable condition.

    The individual was determined to be lost and located approximately one mile west of Sunset Rock while operating a snowmobile, which was recovered by the cutter after the rescue. Upon receiving notification, Sector Northern Great Lakes altered the Mackinaw’s course to the individual’s last known position and coordinated with the local fire department and its first responder personnel to gather information. Due to blizzard conditions, aerial rescue attempts were unfavorable and unsuccessful.

    While en route, the cutter Mackinaw reported a sighting of the individual and deployed their ice rescue team. The team rescued the individual and their snowmobile, bringing them both aboard the cutter. Once aboard, the individual was administered first-level medical care, making his condition stable.

    “Today’s response was a phenomenal team effort in saving a person in distress,” said Lt. William Erekson, assistant operations officer assigned to the Mackinaw. “All hands played a pivotal role, to include a challenging ice rescue deployment in harsh weather, seamless ship-wide execution, and superb coordination with Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes; this case is a powerful reminder that when lives are on the line, the Coast Guard stands ready to respond.”

    For more information, please contact Lt. William Erekson, Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw Assistant Operations Officer, at 906-369-5888, or via email at Wiliam.W.Erekson@uscg.mil.

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 17:03
    Story ID: 560668
    Location: MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

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    Coast Guard cutter rescues 1 on Lake Huron
    Coast Guard Cutter rescues 1 on Lake Huron
    Coast Guard cutter rescues 1 on Lake Huron
    Coast Guard Cutter rescues 1 on Lake Huron
    Coast Guard cutter rescues 1 on Lake Huron

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    Ice Rescue
    Great Lakes District
    USCGC Mackinaw (WLBB-30)

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