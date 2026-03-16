Coast Guard cutter rescues 1 on Lake Huron

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard ice rescue team members, assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30), assist an individual to safety aboard the cutter during a rescue near Mackinac island, Michigan, March 15, 2026. The Mackinaw maneuvered to the ice edge, deployed the ice rescue team to safely recover the individual, and provided him medical care once aboard the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. William Erekson) see less | View Image Page

March 16, 2026

Lt. William Erekson

William.W.Erekson@uscg.mil/574-849-4642

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30) rescued a 55-year- old male stranded by ice near Mackinac Island, Michigan, on March 15, 2026, and is now in stable condition.

The individual was determined to be lost and located approximately one mile west of Sunset Rock while operating a snowmobile, which was recovered by the cutter after the rescue. Upon receiving notification, Sector Northern Great Lakes altered the Mackinaw’s course to the individual’s last known position and coordinated with the local fire department and its first responder personnel to gather information. Due to blizzard conditions, aerial rescue attempts were unfavorable and unsuccessful.

While en route, the cutter Mackinaw reported a sighting of the individual and deployed their ice rescue team. The team rescued the individual and their snowmobile, bringing them both aboard the cutter. Once aboard, the individual was administered first-level medical care, making his condition stable.

“Today’s response was a phenomenal team effort in saving a person in distress,” said Lt. William Erekson, assistant operations officer assigned to the Mackinaw. “All hands played a pivotal role, to include a challenging ice rescue deployment in harsh weather, seamless ship-wide execution, and superb coordination with Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes; this case is a powerful reminder that when lives are on the line, the Coast Guard stands ready to respond.”

For more information, please contact Lt. William Erekson, Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw Assistant Operations Officer, at 906-369-5888, or via email at Wiliam.W.Erekson@uscg.mil.

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