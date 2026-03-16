2025 Annual Awards: Honoring Excellence Across the 82nd Training Wing in the Ring

Photo By Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel | Award winners, nominees, and attendees pose in the ring for a group photo after the ceremony during the 2025 Annual Awards Banquet in Wichita Falls, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026. The photo reflected the camaraderie and celebratory spirit shared across the wing as the evening honored outstanding performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel | Award winners, nominees, and attendees pose in the ring for a group photo after the...... read more read more

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — The 82nd Training Wing honored its top performers during the 2025 Annual Awards Banquet Feb. 27, 2026, celebrating a year of achievement, resilience, and mission focus across the wing.

With a wrestling theme setting the stage, the evening blended showmanship with the professionalism and pride that define the 82nd TRW’s technical training mission.

Wing leaders highlighted the year’s accomplishments before recognizing individuals and teams who delivered standout performance across enlisted, officer, civilian, and support categories. Nominees and winners were honored for their mission impact, leadership, and commitment to developing the next generation of Airmen.

Leaders noted that the banquet brought the Sheppard community together to celebrate top performers who exemplify the Air Force’s core values, while also honoring the families, friends, and coworkers whose support made their success possible.

The wrestling theme added a sense of fun, but the heart of the event remained focused on the mission and the people who drive it. Like any great match built on preparation and teamwork, the achievements recognized throughout the evening reflected the strength and dedication of the entire 82nd TRW.

The following individuals and teams earned recognition as the 82nd TRW’s 2025 award winners:

82nd Training Wing 2025 Technical Training Award Winners

Airman Instructor of the Year: Senior Airman Nathan Stanley, 982nd Training Group

Noncommissioned Officer Instructor of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Dylan Howle, 982nd Training Group

Senior Noncommissioned Officer Instructor of the Year: Master Sgt. Matthew Bass, 782nd Training Group

Officer Instructor of the Year: Maj. Chelsea Click, 82nd Training Group

Civilian Instructor of the Year: Kory Dorman, 82nd Training Support Squadron

Flight Commander or Chief of the Year: Master Sgt. Jose Hernandez, 782nd Training Group

Training Squadron of the Year: 373rd Training Squadron

Technical Training Support Airman of the Year: Airman 1st Class Maverick Boehm, 982nd Training Group

Technical Training Support NCO of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Myles Robertson, 82nd Training Support Squadron

Technical Training Support SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Luis Severin, 82nd Training Support Squadron

Technical Training Support Officer of the Year: Maj. Thomas Vogel, 782nd Training Group

Technical Training Support Civilian, Non‑Supervisory, Category 1, of the Year: Ester Johnson, 782nd Training Group

Technical Training Support Civilian, Non‑Supervisory, Category 2, of the Year: Nikkita Barr, 82nd Training Group

Technical Training Support Civilian Supervisor of the Year: Lynn Matt, 82nd Training Support Squadron

Technical Training Support Flight Chief of the Year: Scott Turner, 82nd Training Support Squadron

Technical Training Support Squadron of the Year: 82nd Training Support Squadron

82nd Training Wing 2025 Annual Award Winners

Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Devin McClure, 782nd Training Group

Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Staff Sgt. Archie Pineda, 82nd Mission Support Group

Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Master Sgt. Victor Kippin Cordoba, 82nd Medical Group

Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Wunderly Rote, 782nd Training Group

Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Fallynne Wright, 782nd Training Group

Honor Guard Member of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Karol Zarzycki, 782nd Training Group

Civilian Non‑Supervisory Category 1 of the Year: Jessica Ayotte, 782nd Training Group

Civilian Non‑Supervisory Category 2 of the Year: Aleksandr Dolgikh, 82nd Training Group

Civilian Supervisory Category 2 of the Year: Chester Bridges, 82nd Training Support Squadron

Civilian Supervisory Category 3 of the Year: Michael Battaglino, 82nd Training Support Squadron

Military Training Leader of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Charles Dhennin, 82nd Training Group

First Sergeant of the Year: Master Sgt. Stephanie Hubbard, 782nd Training Group

Civilian Volunteer of the Year: Jack Roe, 82nd Training Support Squadron

Military Volunteer of the Year: Staff Sgt. Jesse Reed, 982nd Training Group

Key Support Liaison of the Year: Kelsie Perez