CSM Helton Retires After 36 Years of Service

Photo By Kelly Morris | Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen H. Helton, former U.S. Army Combined Arms Center command sergeant major, receives his retirement certificate as presented by Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commanding general, as his spouse, Maj. Leslie Helton looks on at Fort Rucker, Ala., March 13, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris) see less | View Image Page

After a 36-year miliary career, Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen H. Helton retired during a ceremony at Fort Rucker, Ala., March 13, 2026.

The former scout helicopter crew chief most recently served as Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, and was selected to serve as Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Futures Command.

Ceremony host Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commanding general, echoed the words of the chaplain’s prayer, “well done, good and faithful servant,” as he lauded Helton's service.

He noted many distinguished guests in the audience that represented Helton's career.

“Welcome home, welcome back to Fort Rucker, the home of Army Aviation," Gill said. "Thanks for coming out to honor this great family and this great Soldier."

Gill said Helton has dedicated his life to the nation and the Army. Gill also commended the family’s contribution, noting that Helton’s spouse, Maj. Leslie Helton, a registered dietician, formerly served as an Army aviator.

“As much as this day is about honoring his career, it’s also a tradition in which we get an opportunity to say thanks and share the impacts and the legacy he leaves as he wears the cloth of our nation one last time with us,” Gill said.

Gill said Helton’s career included seven overseas deployments, 10 permanent changes of station, and assignments in the nation’s most elite conventional and special operations formations.

“From the moment he enlisted, he just wanted to be challenged and prove that he was worthy of the task,” Gill said. “Soldiers were his inspiration, and in turn he became theirs.”

“As a Soldier for Life he’s undoubtedly going to continue to be a leader in his community and find purpose-driven ways to inspire the next generation,” Gill said.

No stranger to Fort Rucker and the Army Aviation community, Helton completed Advanced Individual Training here, and went on to serve in various leadership assignments including with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C.; with 17th Cavalry, 101st Airborne Division, and the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (as a Fully Mission Qualified MH-6 Light Assault Helicopter Crew Chief) and in other roles, at Fort Campbell, KY.

His prior assignments as Command Sergeant Major include CSM, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; Chief of Sergeants Major Management Division, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, KY; CSM for 7th Infantry Division, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.; CSM, U.S. Army Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg, N.C.; and CSM for the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kansas.

His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit (4 Oak Leaf Clusters), Bronze Star Medal (2 OLC), Defense Meritorious Service Medal and Meritorious Service Medal (2 OLC).

Helton thanked family, installation leaders, and those he served with in the audience.

“It’s been an honor to serve as your sergeant major or as a sergeant major in your organization. I’m humbled that you’re here. I hope I did right by each of you. I’ll continue to strive to be that same guy that you thought I was, that you encouraged me to be, and that you gave me the freedom of maneuver to do the things that I needed to do and the trust to do them the way I needed to do them to get them done,” he said.

He also thanked the Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer, who was in the audience, for his friendship, trust and leadership.

“Nobody really knows what we’ve been through over the last (few) years together and individually,” Helton said. “You took care of me in a dynamic time when we weren’t really sure what was going to happen. All you had to say was, ‘take all the time you need; I’ve got you,’ and that was all I needed. I really appreciate that.”

Being back in the Wiregrass area to retire, Helton’s career has come full circle.

“About thirty-five years ago I started right here at Fort Rucker. This is where I did my initial entry training as a scout helicopter crew chief,” Helton said.

Helton explained he spent much of his formative career in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment where he experienced tougher discipline and more stringent adherence to standards of training, and where it took two years to be fully mission qualified crew chief—which was more than a title.

“It was the expectation that I knew my business, I could speak with intelligence and knowledge about the mission, and I could be value added to problem solving and accomplishing the mission,” Helton said.

In the future, the Army must leverage technology while remaining “brutally committed” to the basics, he explained.

“I just think you can’t get where we want to go without being extremely competent in the things we think we don’t need to do anymore. You’ve still got to be able to operate with analog equipment. You’ve still got to be fit. You’ve still got to be able to shoot your rifle on iron sights, and you’ve still got to be able to get from Point A to Point B without a GPS,” Helton said, adding that these skills helped to set him up for success in his career.

During the ceremony, Helton was presented the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Certificate of Appreciation, Certificate of Retirement and an American Flag. His spouse also received awards to recognize her service to the Army, Army Aviation, and the nation.