(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OPMED tests life-saving medical tech during Arctic Edge joint service exercise

    OPMED product developers, Joint Force medical experimentation team join USCGC Fir crew for shipboard medical experimentation during ARCTIC EDGE 2026

    Photo By T. T. Parish | The USCGC Fir (WLB-213) sits in a harbor during a ship-to-shore medical evacuation...... read more read more

    FORT DETERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Story by T. T. Parish 

    Operational Medical Systems

    Five miles out to sea in Chiniak Bay, Alaska, the bright winter sun reflects off the uncommonly calm, blue-gray water. Aboard the NOAA ship Oscar Dyson (R-224), the hum of diesel engines is joined by the approaching thwat-thwat-thwat of a U.S. Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter. On the ship’s aft deck, U.S. Air Force and Army medics work with the ship’s crew, readying a notional casualty for the first joint service, multi-agency ship-to-shore medevac exercise ever conducted in the Arctic.

    As the Jayhawk pulls into a hover, a rescue diver emerges, skillfully landing on the sea-sprayed deck. After a quick assessment with the medics, the team carries the litter to the center of the deck. The diver secures the hoist line, gives a thumbs-up, and the casualty is lifted skyward. The entire operation is a display of precision, completed in under 10 minutes.

    This drill was just one of dozens of scenarios performed during exercise Arctic Edge 2026 (AE26), a U.S. Northern Command-led effort to prepare for operations in extreme cold-weather environments. From February 23 to March 13, 2026, Arctic Edge brought together multiple military, state, and federal agencies around Kodiak and Fort Greely, Alaska.

    During the medical experimentation portion of AE26, the combined efforts of more than 50 medical experts helped to shape the future of combat trauma care in an Arctic environment. And for the Defense Health Agency’s Operational Medical Systems (OPMED) team, the exercise was a critical opportunity to collect user feedback on two developmental medical products in near-real-world conditions.

    The first is a handheld digital assessment device for burns. Far from a hospital, this tool is designed to give frontline medics an objective read on a burn’s severity, helping them make life-saving treatment decisions at the point of injury. The second is canine freeze-dried plasma (FDP). Military Working Dogs are vital assets, and this shelf-stable plasma can be used to treat wounded MWDs in the field.

    “When warfighters are wounded or injured in the Arctic, they’re fighting the enemy and the elements simultaneously,” said OPMED’s program manager, U.S. Army Col. Owen Roberts. “Arctic Edge allowed us to test medical solutions that can give our troops the decisive advantage to survive and win in those extreme conditions, ensuring combatant commands are ready for the fight.”

    OPMED product managers Amy Wingerd and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sheila Johnson were on-site during AE26, training users on product set-up, administration, and interpretation before the tools were used in medical scenarios. Gathering this hands-on feedback is a primary goal for OPMED, as it helps the team refine products to meet the needs of the warfighter.

    “We rely on partner engagement opportunities like Arctic Edge to help us gather objective data on our products,” said Johnson, who manages the canine FDP program. “Partnering with frontline medics and care providers allows us to tailor our approach as we develop devices and products to fill urgent capability gaps that have been identified by the joint services and combatant commands.”

    “Exercises like Arctic Edge give our team unmatched access to the warfighters who are the end users of the products we develop,” said Roberts. “Their feedback is vital to helping us improve those products for far-forward use.

    “In the end, what matters most is meeting the needs of the medics, corpsmen, and medical officers who train to save the lives of our service members. Supporting theater-wide, joint service events gives OPMED and DHA an added edge as we enhance our direct support capabilities for future conflicts.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 14:28
    Story ID: 560650
    Location: FORT DETERICK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 28
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPMED tests life-saving medical tech during Arctic Edge joint service exercise, by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    OPMED team supporting Joint Service, multi-agency Arctic Edge exercise
    OPMED team supporting Joint Service, multi-agency Arctic Edge exercise
    OPMED team supporting Joint Service, multi-agency Arctic Edge exercise
    OPMED team supporting Joint Service, multi-agency Arctic Edge exercise
    OPMED team supporting Joint Service, multi-agency Arctic Edge exercise
    OPMED team supporting Joint Service, multi-agency Arctic Edge exercise
    OPMED team supporting Joint Service, multi-agency Arctic Edge exercise
    OPMED team supporting Joint Service, multi-agency Arctic Edge exercise
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants get hands-on during orientation at Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    OPMED team supporting Joint Service, multi-agency Arctic Edge exercise
    OPMED team supporting Joint Service, multi-agency Arctic Edge exercise
    OPMED team supporting Joint Service, multi-agency Arctic Edge exercise
    OPMED team supporting Joint Service, multi-agency Arctic Edge exercise
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants get hands-on during orientation at Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    OPMED team supporting Joint Service, multi-agency Arctic Edge exercise
    OPMED team supporting Joint Service, multi-agency Arctic Edge exercise
    OPMED team supporting Joint Service, multi-agency Arctic Edge exercise
    OPMED team supporting Joint Service, multi-agency Arctic Edge exercise
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants get hands-on during orientation at Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants get hands-on during orientation at Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    OPMED team supporting Joint Service, multi-agency Arctic Edge exercise
    OPMED team supporting Joint Service, multi-agency Arctic Edge exercise
    OPMED team supporting Joint Service, multi-agency Arctic Edge exercise
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    Joint Force medical experimentation team cross-trains for K-9 care at USCG Air Station Kodiak during ARCTIC EDGE 2026
    OPMED team supporting Joint Service, multi-agency Arctic Edge exercise
    OPMED team supporting Joint Service, multi-agency Arctic Edge exercise
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants get hands-on during orientation at Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    OPMED team supporting Joint Service, multi-agency Arctic Edge exercise
    OPMED team supporting Joint Service, multi-agency Arctic Edge exercise
    OPMED team supporting Joint Service, multi-agency Arctic Edge exercise
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    Joint Force medical experimentation team cross-trains for K-9 care at USCG Air Station Kodiak during ARCTIC EDGE 2026
    Medical experimentation teams, medics, corpsmen support ARCTIC EDGE 2026 at USCG Air Station Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants get hands-on during orientation at Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    Joint Force medical experimentation team cross-trains for K-9 care at USCG Air Station Kodiak during ARCTIC EDGE 2026
    Medical experimentation teams, medics, corpsmen support ARCTIC EDGE 2026 at USCG Air Station Kodiak
    OPMED product developers, Joint Force medical experimentation team join USCGC Fir crew for shipboard medical experimentation during ARCTIC EDGE 2026
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants get hands-on during orientation at Kodiak
    Joint Force medical experimentation team performs mass casualty drill USCG Air Station Kodiak during ARCTIC EDGE 2026
    Joint Force medical experimentation team performs mass casualty drill USCG Air Station Kodiak during ARCTIC EDGE 2026
    Joint Force medical experimentation team performs mass casualty drill USCG Air Station Kodiak during ARCTIC EDGE 2026
    OPMED product developers, Joint Force medical experimentation team join USCGC Fir crew for shipboard medical experimentation during ARCTIC EDGE 2026
    OPMED product developers, Joint Force medical experimentation team join USCGC Fir crew for shipboard medical experimentation during ARCTIC EDGE 2026
    OPMED team supporting Joint Service, multi-agency Arctic Edge exercise
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants get hands-on during orientation at Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants get hands-on during orientation at Kodiak
    Joint Force medical experimentation team cross trains for K-9 care at USCG Air Station Kodiak during ARCTIC EDGE 2026
    Joint Force medical experimentation team tour aircraft hangar at USCG Air Station Kodiak during ARCTIC EDGE 2026
    Medical experimentation teams, medics, corpsmen support ARCTIC EDGE 2026 at USCG Air Station Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    OPMED product developers, Joint Force medical experimentation team join USCGC Fir crew for shipboard medical experimentation during ARCTIC EDGE 2026
    OPMED product developers, Joint Force medical experimentation team join USCGC Fir crew for shipboard medical experimentation during ARCTIC EDGE 2026
    Joint Force medical experimentation team performs mass casualty drill USCG Air Station Kodiak during ARCTIC EDGE 2026
    Joint Force medical experimentation team performs mass casualty drill USCG Air Station Kodiak during ARCTIC EDGE 2026
    Joint Force medical experimentation team performs mass casualty drill USCG Air Station Kodiak during ARCTIC EDGE 2026
    OPMED product developers, Joint Force medical experimentation team join USCGC Fir crew for shipboard medical experimentation during ARCTIC EDGE 2026
    OPMED product developers, Joint Force medical experimentation team join USCGC Fir crew for shipboard medical experimentation during ARCTIC EDGE 2026
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants get hands-on during orientation at Kodiak, AK
    OPMED product developers, Joint Force medical experimentation team join USCGC Fir crew for shipboard medical experimentation during ARCTIC EDGE 2026
    From Ship to Shore: Joint Force Teams Partner with USCGC Fir for Medical Exercise
    Joint Force Tackles Mass Casualty Scenarios During AE26
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants get hands-on during orientation at Kodiak, AK
    Critical Care for All: Cross-Training in Canine Medicine During AE26
    Joint Force medical experimentation team performs mass casualty drill USCG Air Station Kodiak during ARCTIC EDGE 2026
    Medical experimentation team supports ARCTIC EDGE 2026 aboard NOAA ship Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak, AK
    Medical experimentation team supports ARCTIC EDGE 2026 aboard NOAA ship Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak, AK
    Medical experimentation team supports ARCTIC EDGE 2026 aboard NOAA ship Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak, AK
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants get hands-on during orientation at Kodiak, AK
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants get hands-on during orientation at Kodiak, AK
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak, AK
    Joint Force Tackles Mass Casualty Scenarios During AE26
    Joint Force Tackles Mass Casualty Scenarios During AE26
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    From Ship to Shore: Joint Force Teams Partner with USCGC Fir for Medical Exercise
    From Ship to Shore: Joint Force Teams Partner with USCGC Fir for Medical Exercise
    From Ship to Shore: Joint Force Teams Partner with USCGC Fir for Medical Exercise
    Medical experimentation team supports ARCTIC EDGE 2026 aboard NOAA ship Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak, AK
    Medical experimentation team supports ARCTIC EDGE 2026 aboard NOAA ship Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak, AK
    Simulated Crisis, Real Training: Mass Casualty Drill at Kodiak Island
    Simulated Crisis, Real Training: Mass Casualty Drill at Kodiak Island
    From Ship to Shore: Joint Force Teams Partner with USCGC Fir for Medical Exercise
    Medical experimentation team supports ARCTIC EDGE 2026 aboard NOAA ship Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak, AK
    Medical experimentation teams, medics, corpsmen support ARCTIC EDGE 2026 at USCG Air Station Kodiak
    Simulated Crisis, Real Training: Mass Casualty Drill at Kodiak Island
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak, AK
    Critical Care for All: Cross-Training in Canine Medicine During AE26
    Medical experimentation team supports ARCTIC EDGE 2026 aboard NOAA ship Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak, AK
    Medical experimentation teams, medics, corpsmen support ARCTIC EDGE 2026 at USCG Air Station Kodiak
    Medical experimentation teams, medics, corpsmen support ARCTIC EDGE 2026 at USCG Air Station Kodiak
    Critical Care for All: Cross-Training in Canine Medicine During AE26
    Medical experimentation team supports ARCTIC EDGE 2026 aboard NOAA ship Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak, AK
    From Ship to Shore: Joint Force Teams Partner with USCGC Fir for Medical Exercise
    From Ship to Shore: Joint Force Teams Partner with USCGC Fir for Medical Exercise
    Joint Force Tackles Mass Casualty Scenarios During AE26
    Medical experimentation team supports ARCTIC EDGE 2026 aboard NOAA ship Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak, AK
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants get hands-on during orientation at Kodiak, AK
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak, AK
    Critical Care for All: Cross-Training in Canine Medicine During AE26
    Simulated Crisis, Real Training: Mass Casualty Drill at Kodiak Island
    Joint Force Tackles Mass Casualty Scenarios During AE26
    Medical experimentation team supports ARCTIC EDGE 2026 aboard NOAA ship Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak, AK
    Joint Force Tackles Mass Casualty Scenarios During AE26
    Medical experimentation team supports ARCTIC EDGE 2026 aboard NOAA ship Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak, AK
    Medical experimentation teams, medics, corpsmen support ARCTIC EDGE 2026 at USCG Air Station Kodiak
    Medical experimentation team supports ARCTIC EDGE 2026 aboard NOAA ship Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak, AK
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants get hands-on during orientation at Kodiak, AK
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak
    Joint Force Tackles Mass Casualty Scenarios During AE26
    Simulated Crisis, Real Training: Mass Casualty Drill at Kodiak Island
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak, AK
    From Ship to Shore: Joint Forces Partner with USCGC Fir for Medical Exercise
    Arctic Edge 2026 medical experimentation participants tour NOAA’s Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak, AK
    Medical experimentation team supports ARCTIC EDGE 2026 aboard NOAA ship Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak, AK
    Medical experimentation team supports ARCTIC EDGE 2026 aboard NOAA ship Oscar Dyson (R-224) in Kodiak, AK

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version