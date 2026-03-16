Team Buckley and Aurora Partner to Address Colorado’s Low Snowpack

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- A historically warm and dry winter has left Colorado with a record-low snowpack, triggering widespread drought conditions and raising significant concerns about water supplies and wildfire risk for Buckley Space Force Base and the surrounding Aurora community.

As of early February 2026, statewide snowpack is hovering at 62% of the normal amount, a figure that has experts and officials urging immediate water conservation.

The lack of winter precipitation has plunged approximately 74% of Colorado into abnormally dry or drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Some river basins, like the Upper Arkansas, are reporting snowpack as low as 47% of the median.

The drought is causing the snow that is present to melt faster and weeks earlier than usual, a trend that severely impacts the summer water supply.

![]()"It's been a low snow year," said Joel Gratz of OpenSnow, noting that the state is near a record low for snowpack."We're going to stay near the bottom of the barrel for the foreseeable future."

See the current Colorado snowpack conditions map here.

Impact on Buckley SFB and Aurora For Buckley Space Force Base and the City of Aurora, the consequences of a diminished snowpack are multifaceted and interconnected.The region relies heavily on surface water, fed by mountain snowmelt for its municipal water supply.

With less snow comes less runoff to fill critical reservoirs, threatening the water availability for both military personnel and the civilian population during the peak demand of summer.

The abnormally dry landscape significantly elevates the risk of wildfire.Dried-out vegetation becomes ready fuel, increasing the potential for large and destructive fires—a direct threat to the area on and around Buckley SFB. Through ongoing fuels reduction, which includes removing excess vegetation, dead wood, brush, and fuel breaks such as roads and runways, we greatly reduce our wildfire risk.

"The snowpack totals are concerning," said Jake Andersen, Deputy Chief of Operations for the Aspen Fire Protection District, in a statement that reflects the statewide worry."We are starting in a worse place than we have in recent memory."

Community-wide, residents are already being asked to be mindful of their water use, with the prospect of mandatory restrictions looming if conditions do not improve.

Colorado Drought Conditions You can check current drought conditions here.

Conservation is Key: What You Can Do Officials stress that collective action is crucial to mitigate the impacts of the low snowpack. Both residents of Aurora and personnel at Buckley SFB can take simple steps to conserve water.

Indoor Conservation Fix Leaks Promptly

A dripping faucet can waste thousands of gallons per year. Check toilets for "silent" leaks with a few drops of food coloring in the tank.

Upgrade to Efficient Fixtures

Install WaterSense-labeled toilets, showerheads, and faucet aerators to significantly reduce indoor water consumption.

Run Full Loads

Only run dishwashers and washing machines when they are completely full.

Turn off the Tap

Don't let water run while brushing your teeth, shaving, or washing dishes.

By embracing water-wise habits, the community can collectively protect its precious water resources and build resilience against the growing challenges of a changing climate.

Outdoor Conservation Following Watering Schedules

Adhere to local ordinances, typically prohibiting watering during the heat of the day (e.g., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

Water Deeply, Less Often

Water your lawn only 2-3 times per week to encourage deep, drought-resistant roots.

Embrace Colorado Scaping

Replace sections of turf with native, low-water plants (xeriscaping).Many municipalities offer rebates and programs like "Garden in a Box."

Using Smart Technology

Install smart irrigation controllers and rain sensors that automatically adjust watering based on weather.