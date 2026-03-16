JBLM shows off services to IMCOM commander

Photo By Allison Hoy | Lt. Gen. James M. Smith, U.S. Army Installation Management Command commanding general, plays basketball March 11 with a Joint Base Lewis-McChord preschooler at Clarkmoor Child Development Center, Lewis Main. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Allison Hoy | Lt. Gen. James M. Smith, U.S. Army Installation Management Command commanding general,...... read more read more

Your browser does not support the audio element.

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. –Joint Base Lewis-McChord team members showed off their many skills March 11, treating Lt. Gen. James M. Smith, U.S. Army Installation Management Command commanding general, to a tour including physical training with preschoolers, a hands-on service order project, lunch at the Raptor’s Nest Dining Facility and a walk-through of one of JBLM’s newest homes.

As he visited the various sites, Smith met with and thanked civilian and military personnel, learning more about JBLM along the way.

PT with Preschoolers In the morning at Clarkmoor Child Development Center, Lewis Main, a group of about ten 4- and 5-year-olds participated with Smith in Funky Fit, an exercise program taught as part of Strong Beginnings Pre-K, a kindergarten-prep, hands-on-learning program.

“In Funky Fitness, every jump, stretch and dance step supports a strong beginning, helping children develop strength, teamwork and a positive connection to physical activity,” said Strong Beginnings lead Gina Tucker.

The children called out their favorite warm-ups, including jumping jacks and bicycles, leading Smith, IMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Perry, and the JBLM Garrison leadership team in the exercises.

Then, it was time for basketball practice. Smith and one of the preschoolers went one-on-one, with Smith eventually losing the ball to his younger counterpart, laughing.

To learn more about JBLM’s Parent Outreach Services programs for children and youth, visit https://jblm.armymwr.com/programs/parent-outreach-services/programs-children-and-teens.

Plumbing with DPW After his morning workout, Smith headed to AbilityOne Base Supply Center, Lewis Main, where he met with Directorate of Public Works leadership and team members to discuss the base’s service order process.

Then, he shadowed a DPW plumber, Daniel Radoccia, who demonstrated how to address a toilet work order.

Leaders seeing and hearing more about the process helps to perfect it, Radoccia said.

“Mr. Radoccia comes highly recommended by his team leaders as an excellent plumber and professional,” said Tom Tolman, DPW’s acting director. “He took the time to walk Lt. Gen. Smith through the process he follows every day to keep JBLM running smoothly, and is an invaluable part of the DPW team!”

To learn more about how to submit a DPW work order, visit https://home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/my-Joint-Base-Lewis-Mcchord/all-services/directorate-public-works/submit-service-order.

Recognition at Raptor’s Nest Lunchtime was the garrison civilians’ time to shine. Smith presented six coins at the Raptor’s Nest Dining Facility to the top performers, including Derek Dapp, JBLM science advisor; Sean Robinson, EEO specialist/Disability Program manager; Lt. Col. Jeff Wismann, Commander’s Action Group; Scot Keith, Public Affairs officer; Vanessa Nua, management and program analyst; and Mr. Ron Daniel, electrical worker.

To learn more about JBLM’s dining facilities, visit https://home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/my-Joint-Base-Lewis-Mcchord/all-services/dining-facilities.

Meandering through Meriwether Later in the afternoon, Smith toured one of the homes under construction in the Meriwether Landing neighborhood, Lewis North, where he chatted with Liberty Military Housing leadership. The groundbreaking ceremony for the more than 200 new homes was held in March 2025.

To learn more about housing at JBLM, visit https://home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/my-Joint-Base-Lewis-Mcchord/all-services/Housing-Home.

IMCOM handles the day-to-day operations of U.S. Army installations around the globe. It delivers quality base support from the strategic support area, enabling readiness for a globally responsive Army. To learn more, visit https://home.army.mil/imcom/.