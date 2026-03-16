JTF Bravo Deepens Medical Partnerships Across Honduras Through February Engagements

Courtesy Photo | Joint Task Force–Bravo medical teams strengthened long standing partnerships across Honduras in February 2026 through a series of Global Health Engagements designed to enhance shared medical capability, expand patient care, and build capabilities to respond to disasters. see less | View Image Page

SOTO CANO AIR BASE, Honduras -- Joint Task Force–Bravo medical teams strengthened long‑standing partnerships across Honduras in February 2026 through a series of Global Health Engagements designed to enhance shared medical capability, expand patient care, and build capabilities to respond to disasters.

Across multiple engagements, U.S. personnel worked directly with Honduran military and civilian medical professionals, delivering care to local communities while completing more than794 hours of combined skills workin resource‑limited environments. These missions validated key expeditionary medical skills and reinforced JTF‑Bravo’s commitment to supporting regional health and stability.

To deepen emergency medicine cooperation, U.S. medical personnel and an attending physician partnered with Honduran providers through the Military Unique Curriculum in Honduras (MUCH) and Military Emergency Skills in Honduras (MESH) programs, U.S. medical personnel worked alongside Honduran providers at Hospital Militar and Hospital Escuela. The team delivered184 hours of hands‑on emergency care exchange, treated68 patients, and conducted a professional exchange focused on traumatic brain injury management. These engagements strengthened cross‑cultural medical proficiency and enhanced readiness for future multinational operations.

Building on this momentum, the 452nd Medical Detachment’s Physical Therapy team partnered with the Centro de Rehabilitación Integral Comunitario (CRIC) to provide outpatient rehabilitation services and develop patient‑focused educational materials in Spanish. U.S. personnel shared information in gait improvement, post‑operative mobility, and safe recovery techniques while treating patients with complex conditions in a resource‑limited setting—experience that directly supports expeditionary medical readiness.

The mission also extended into dental care, where the JTF‑Bravo dental team collaborated with the Napoleón Bográn Clinic to provide evaluations, X‑rays, and restorative care for adolescent patients. The team completed multiple treatments, reinforced infection‑control practices, and shared techniques for long‑term dental health. This engagement helped prevent future dental complications within the community while allowing U.S. personnel to refine emergency and preventive dental skills.

Across all Honduran engagements, JTF‑Bravo teams validated more than a dozen mission essential tasks, improved interoperability with partner‑nation providers, and delivered meaningful care to local communities. These missions highlight the enduring value of U.S.–Honduran medical cooperation and JTF‑Bravo’s commitment to advancing shared readiness and regional stability.

Established in 1983, JTF-Bravo supports U.S. military and humanitarian operations, providing critical airlift, medical,logistics, and securityassistanceto partner nations. The task force functions as U.S. Southern Command’s rapid response element, enhances regional security, promotes stability, and strengthens partnerships through disaster response, joint exercises, and capacity-building initiatives in support of U.S. Southern Command priorities.