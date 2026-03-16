USS Gonzalez Departs Norfolk for Deployment

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Matthew Jackson | NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (March 16, 2026) – Cmdr. Michael Shenk, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), speaks to local news media outlets prior to the ship's departure from Naval Station Norfolk to begin operations in support of its scheduled deployment. The ship’s departure comes after months of training, maintenance, and certification events. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Matthew Jackson) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. – Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) got underway from Naval Station Norfolk March 16, 2026, to begin operations in support of its scheduled deployment.

The ship’s departure comes after months of training, maintenance, and certification events.

“The crew is ready and this ship brings significant combat capabilities to the fight,” emphasized Capt. John Benfield, commodore of Destroyer Squadron 22. “They are prepared to act at a moment’s notice to deter or defeat any threat as necessary.”

Gonzalez, stationed in Norfolk, Va, with a crew of approximately 300 Sailors, is a multi-mission guided-missile destroyer with air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, naval surface fire support, and surface warfare capability.

"A truly incredible amount of training and energy went into ensuring our crew was prepared for this deployment,” said Cmdr. Michael Schenk, commanding officer, USS Gonzalez. “Additionally, the guidance and assistance provided by Surface Force Atlantic, Carrier Strike Groups Four and Ten, Surface Group Mid-Atlantic, Destroyer Squadron Twenty-Two, and the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center exemplified the full team support behind this ship being ready for any challenge we may face. Thank you to our families and the Norfolk community for your continued support as we head out to sea.”

Gonzalez is the U.S. Navy's 16th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. The ship was named for Marine Sgt. Alfredo Cantu Gonzalez, a Medal of Honor recipient in the Vietnam War. The keel was laid down on Feb. 3, 1994, at Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, and christened on Feb. 18, 1995.

U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime ready forces to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

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