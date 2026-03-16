Stateside Soldiers join Hohenfels Shamrock run in droves

Photo By Bryan Gatchell | USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- Soldiers, civilians and Family members dressed in green and take to the streets during the annual Shamrock 5-kilometer fun run / walk March 14, 2026 at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria - Hohenfels. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

USAG BAVARIA – HOHENFELS, Germany – During a bright, chilly Saturday in the hilly U.S. Army installation at Hohenfels, Germany, the streets came alive with as more than a hundred runners and walkers took part in the Shamrock 5K fun run / walk March 14, 2026.

The annual event, which typically includes many dozens of community members, received a boost in numbers from 2nd Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment; the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team; and more from the 1st Armored Division from Fort Bliss, Texas, who were on hand because of training they are taking part in.

Angela Lane, the deputy garrison manager for U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria – Hohenfels, spoke to the crowd of runners at the Rodney J. Harris Sports and Fitness Center.

“Whatever your reason for coming down here, I appreciate you,” Lane said. “This is a small community, and I appreciate when you guys come out like this. This just strengthens our bond as a community, and just makes us ‘Better in Bavaria.’”

Runners lined up behind a colorful, inflatable arch. The throng of runners began by pounding through the complex of buildings on Pershing Road before exiting onto General Patton Drive, stretching and dispersing through the length of Camp Nainhof before rounding the corner at the airfield and footing it to Camp Linderberg. The faster runners looped back and were cheered on by participants who joined the event more for the fun than for the record.

The event, according to event organizer and fitness coordinator Kimberly Spalsbury, is non-competitive.

“Everybody in the community can come out and take part in it and not feel like it’s a competition,” she said. “We want it to be fun, family-friendly. Bring your young kids, bring your big kids, bring your pets.”

There were several young participants during the run. A few dogs also took part in the event. While the bibs were green, many other runners took a cue from the forthcoming St. Patrick’s Day to dress in green, including as bearded leprechauns.

The first finishers, however, were Soldiers from Fort Bliss, who finished in less than 23 minutes. Leading the pack was Anthony Flores of G Company, 2-37 AR. He encouraged his unit to show up for the run in addition to taking the run seriously.

“I love it for myself because it helps you clear the mind and keeps yourself healthy,” he said.

As many of the serious competitors arrived, volunteers with the local chapter of the American Red Cross, encircled their heads with completion medals. The runners then took a second to recuperate, some sitting on the flagstones outside the fitness center after giving it their all.

The Service Credit Union and American Red Cross handed out snacks and drinks to help runners recover their strength as more and more runners arrived, cheered on by the group gathered at the fitness center.

To see more photos from the run, visit the page here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/usagbavaria/albums/72177720332549250