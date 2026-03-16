Photo By Frank Kaminski | Sustaining our warfighting advantage requires a dedicated team of experts committed to...... read more read more Photo By Frank Kaminski | Sustaining our warfighting advantage requires a dedicated team of experts committed to Fleet readiness. Among these experts is NUWC Division, Keyport Alteration Installation Team Manager Curtis Beers, who has proven himself to be a highly capable, versatile, respected leader in the realm of technical program management and Fleet systems modernization. (U.S. Navy Graphic/Released) see less | View Image Page

NUWC Division, Keyport Employee Spotlight: Curtis Beers Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sustaining our warfighting advantage requires a dedicated team of experts committed to Fleet readiness. Among these experts is NUWC Division, Keyport Alteration Installation Team Manager Curtis Beers, who has proven himself to be a highly capable, versatile, respected leader in the realm of technical program management and Fleet systems modernization.



"He's a people person,” said his supervisor. “He’s task-motivated but driven to bring the entire team up."



"Curtis brings sustained high performance and a strong sense of ownership," added a coworker. "If he doesn't know something, he digs in, learns it and quickly becomes the go-to person. He's reliable, sharp and consistently raises the bar for everyone around him."



Curtis was born in Jersey City, New Jersey and grew up in the nearby town of Boonton. After finishing high school, he worked for three years as a restaurant manager. He then enlisted in the Navy, following in the footsteps of his Navy veteran father.



Curtis began his Navy career as an interior communications technician on aircraft carrier flight deck systems. He went on to serve for 27 years, rising to the ranks of chief petty officer, senior chief petty officer, commissioned limited duty officer and lieutenant commander (O-4), his rank when he retired in 2013. He served on multiple carriers, including USS Nimitz (CVN 68), USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), as well as amphibious assault ships like the USS Essex (LHD 2) and USS Peleliu (LHA 5). He also completed a Bachelor of Arts in organizational leadership from Chapman University while on active duty.



After retiring from the Navy, Curtis worked as a field marketing representative for a military healthcare benefits provider and then as an equipment specialist at Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division in Bremerton, Washington. Along the way, he completed a Master of Arts in organizational leadership from Brandman University.



Curtis started working at Keyport in 2022 as an equipment specialist. The following year, he began his current position, in which he coordinates the installation of fathometer systems on naval vessels.



By helping maintain and modernize Fleet platforms, Curtis directly contributes to the first two Naval Sea Systems Command Enterprise Strategy Lines of Effort, "Accelerate Force Generation" and "Generate Readiness."



His contributions were recognized last year when he won the 2024 “Project Technical Support” Command Award.



Outside of work, Curtis is a golfer, Seattle Mariners fan, active member of his church and devoted family man.





-KPT-

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport is headquartered in the state of Washington on the Puget Sound, about 10 miles west of Seattle. To provide ready support to Fleet operational forces at all major Navy homeports in the Pacific, NUWC Division, Keyport maintains detachments in San Diego, California and Honolulu, Hawaii, and remote operating sites in Guam; Japan; Hawthorne, Nevada; and Portsmouth, Virginia. At NUWC Division, Keyport, our diverse and highly skilled team of engineers, scientists, technicians, administrative professionals and industrial craftsmen work tirelessly to develop, maintain and sustain undersea warfare superiority for the United States.