News Release: 21st Theater Sustainment Command Hosts Grand Opening of Millrinder Innovation Center

Photo By Pfc. Kadence Connors | Senior leaders from U.S. Army Europe and Africa and the 21st Theater Sustainment Command cut a ribbon alongside the 21st TSC innovation team during the grand opening of the 21st TSC’s Millrinder Innovation Center on Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 13, 2026. The Millrinder Innovation Center supports the 21st TSC’s efforts to develop and align advanced manufacturing capabilities for the U.S. Army and its partners in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Pfc. Kadence Connors | Senior leaders from U.S. Army Europe and Africa and the 21st Theater Sustainment...... read more read more

PANZER KASERNE, Germany – The 21st Theater Sustainment Command (21st TSC) hosted the grand opening of its Millrinder Innovation Center on March 13th at Panzer Kaserne, Germany.

The Millrinder Innovation Center is a cutting-edge facility designed to drive readiness, empower Soldiers, and foster innovation across the European theater. It represents a transformative leap forward in operational sustainment capabilities, enabling rapid localized solutions to meet the demands of large-scale combat operations and modern warfighters. This 10,000-square-foot facility is equipped with advanced manufacturing technologies, including additive and subtractive manufacturing, robotics, and artificial intelligence, allowing Soldiers to prototype, fabricate, and repair critical components at the tactical edge.

“The Millrinder Innovation Center is a game changer for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and the European Theater,” said Major General Michael Lalor, Commanding General of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command. “This center will enable us to fix forward at the speed of war and produce at the point of need. It’s about driving a culture of innovation, readiness effects, and supplying our warfighters with what they need.”

The grand opening event featured demonstrations of the center’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and opportunities to engage with Soldiers and experts driving innovation. The Millrinder Innovation Center is not only a U.S. Army asset but also a collaborative hub for NATO allies, host nations, and private industry, strengthening partnerships and ensuring interoperability across the European theater.

The Millrinder Innovation Center is built on three pillars: Innovation, Training, and Readiness. It empowers Soldiers to think big, start small, and drive effects, while reducing supply chain dependencies, accelerating repair times, and enhancing combat effectiveness. By leveraging strategic partnerships and a secure Theater Digital Repository, validated solutions developed at the center will be scalable across the entire formation, ensuring adaptability and resilience in the face of evolving threats.

About the 21st Theater Sustainment Command

The 21st Theater Sustainment Command, under U.S. Army Europe and Africa, is the premier sustainment organization in the European theater, providing logistics, sustainment, and operational support to U.S. and NATO forces. With a focus on readiness, innovation, and collaboration, the 21st TSC ensures the Army’s ability to deter aggression and respond decisively to any threat.

For more information about the 21st TSC, please visit https://www.21tsc.army.mil/

21st TSC Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Page: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/21tsc

21st TSC Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/21stTSC/

21st TSC Instagram Page: https://www.instagram.com/21sttsc

21st TSC YouTube Page: https://www.youtube.com/21stTSC