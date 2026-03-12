Fort Drum FMWR hosts free Maple Days breakfast, 5K run

Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted the free...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted the free Maple Days pancake breakfast March 14, 2026, inside The Peak. Attendees could also treat themselves to maple cotton candy and a ride on the mechanical bull, courtesy of Fort Drum Outdoor Recreation. Roughly 50 community members also participated in the Flapjack 5K Run. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (March 16, 2026) -- Before digging into a maple syrup-laden short stack inside The Peak, some Fort Drum community members whetted their appetites March 14 at the Flapjack 5K Run.



Roughly 50 runners endured the snow-covered route and, although it wasn’t a timed event, Pvt. Isiah Perry challenged himself to finish first.



“I set a goal pace for myself, and once I saw that I was close to winning it, that gave me a little extra motivation,” he said. “There was no reward at the end, but I just wanted to push myself.”

Perry just arrived at Fort Drum a few weeks ago and is a member of the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade.



“Since I’m new here, I was looking for events I could do, and me and friend saw there was a 5K this weekend,” he said. “I love running, so I said, ‘Let’s do it.’ I can already tell I’m going to fit in well here because I love doing things outdoors and competing at events like this.”



Perry didn’t earn a medal at the finish line, but he treated himself to a plate full of pancakes and sausages at the free Maple Days breakfast.



“I knew that after running the 5K I was going to dive into some pancakes,” he said. “This was definitely a bonus.”



In addition to the breakfast, community members could also snack on maple cotton candy and

take a ride on the mechanical bull, courtesy of Fort Drum Outdoor Recreation.



Brittany Garnsey, Fort Drum FMWR fitness facility manager, said that events like this help foster a stronger sense of community especially for newcomers like Perry.



“These shared moments create natural opportunities for conversation, connection, and camaraderie,” she said. “Beyond participation numbers, the success of these events can be measured by the level of community engagement and the families gathered around tables with full bellies. Children and parents enjoy the time together, and neighbors take time to meet one another.”



Garnsey said the event also draws attention to the regional Maple Days events, including the one at Fort Drum. The Natural Resources Branch is hosting its annual Maple Days tour 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. March 16 – 21 outside LeRay Mansion.



“As the tree tapping season begins and winter gives way to spring, the events provide an opportunity to share the excitement of the maple season and the traditions that come with it,” Garnsey said. “It also introduces community members to North Country culture and history while creating a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.”