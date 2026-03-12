U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Earn German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge in Poland

Photo By Staff Sgt. Stanford Toran | U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Vanessa Medina, executive officer with the 510th Regional Support Group, 7th Mission Support Command, receives her certificate of completion and medal from Lt. Col. Ulrich Hoecken, German senior national representative to V Corps, during the award ceremony on March 3, 2026, in Poznan, Poland. This was the first time Medina has participated in the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Stanford Toran) see less | View Image Page

POZNAN, Poland- U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Katherine Branham and 1st Lt. Vanessa Medina, assigned to the 510th Regional Support Group, 7th Mission Support Command, earned a bronze and silver medal for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) during the three-day event from February 24-27, 2026.

As the unit’s first time mobilizing, both Soldiers wanted to create an impact not just operationally, but as Soldiers who value the art of completing warrior tasks and drills, ensuring that physical fitness and Soldier readiness are met.

The German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge, (known as German as Das Abzeichen Fur Leistungen im Truupendienst), is an event design to recognize military proficiency, skill, and physical fitness. It was established on October 29, 1980, originally to members of the Bundeswehr, but later changed to strengthen military bonds and allied nations.

The GAFPB is one of the few approved foreign awards that U.S. Army Soldiers can wear on the dress uniforms. As the badge shows the federal eagle, which is called a bundesadler, surrounded by a wreath, it symbolizes a cultural exchange, bridging the gap and fostering mutual respect and relations between the U.S. and Germany.

Both Branham and Medina competed in three events. The physical fitness test included a 100-meter swim in Poznan, a timed ruck march, and a marksmanship competition located in Bemowo Piskie.

“I wanted to challenge myself and step outside of my comfort zone without expectation”, said Medina. “I was nervous during the swimming event, but once I completed all the events, I realized that I am more capable than I give myself credit for”.

Branham, who was recently promoted to Major, saw this as an opportunity to test her limit and combat training even while completing a physical fitness test a few weeks ago.

“This competition was an opportunity to push myself and continue to lead”, said Branham. “Leaderships is not only demonstrated through resiliency, but through times of being uncomfortable”.

This year’s GAFPB was hosted by V Corps German senior national representative Lt. Col. Ulrich Hoecken AND Sgt. 1st Class Wozniak Waldenar, a military police officer with the 336th Military Police Battalion, 333rd Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command.

There were participants from the U.S. Army, Germany, and Poland.

The 510th Regional Support Group, 7th Mission Support Command, headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, co-located in Poznan, Poland, provides base operation support to 7 installation sites across the Baltics. As the rotational unit in Poland, 510th Regional Support Group enables the readiness of V Corps and NATO forces across the eastern flank. -30-