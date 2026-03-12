USCGC Frederick Hatch conducts security mission, serves Northern Mariana Islands communities during 20-day patrol

Courtesy Photo | On Feb. 23, 2026, the crew of the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) delivers supplies to the residents of Pagan Island in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in coordination with the Northern Islands mayor's office and a routine Operation Rematau patrol. The crew patrolled more than 500 miles of U.S. waters from Guam to the remote Northern Mariana Islands with a CNMI Department of Fish and Wildlife officer aboard for a leg, during the 20-day operation from Feb. 9 to March 1, to secure U.S. waters, deter illegal migration, and enforce federal law across one of the nation’s most expansive maritime regions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — The crew of USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) patrolled more than 500 miles of U.S. waters from Guam to the remote Northern Mariana Islands during a 20-day operation to secure U.S. waters, deter illegal migration, and enforce federal law across one of the nation’s most expansive maritime regions.

The Frederick Hatch crew deployed February 9 through March 1 as part of Operation Rematau, the Coast Guard’s standing law enforcement and security operation in Micronesia. The crew logged 186 hours underway, maintaining a persistent presence in U.S. territorial waters and the exclusive economic zone to detect, deter, and disrupt illegal activity, and to provide search-and-rescue capability. The patrol stretched across waters surrounding Guam, Saipan, Tinian, and the remote volcanic islands of Pagan and Agrihan.

"When we pulled into Pagan and Agrihan and handed supplies to people who haven't seen a ship in months, you remember why this job matters. We secure these waters for the residents and the nation. That same sense of purpose motivated this crew through four days of searching for a missing swimmer off Tanguisson in heavy seas," said Lt. Anna Maria Vaccaro, commanding officer of USCGC Frederick Hatch.

Securing the waters from Guam to the Northern Islands The CNMI’s Northern Islands stretch hundreds of miles across open ocean with no permanent law enforcement presence, making them vulnerable to illegal and unauthorized maritime activity. Frederick Hatch provided that presence, patrolling offshore and monitoring vessel traffic to ensure the Coast Guard maintained a clear picture of who was operating in U.S. waters.

The cutter also embarked a Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Fish and Wildlife officer for four days to observe offshore maritime activity and assess conditions around the remote Northern Islands, strengthening the interagency partnership that underpins federal law enforcement in the region and protects living marine resources.

Supplies delivered to Pagan and Agrihan While operating in the Northern Islands, Frederick Hatch's crew transported 1,500 pounds of food and supplies from Saipan and delivered them to the small number of residents living on Pagan and Agrihan. The two volcanic islands sit roughly 200 miles north of Saipan with no regular transportation links, and the cutter’s patrol provided an opportunity to resupply their communities. The delivery reflects the Coast Guard’s role in the region: securing remote U.S. territory while serving its residents.

Search and rescue off Tanguisson Beach On the evening of February 10, a 22-year-old swimmer was swept beyond the reef line by strong rip currents at Tanguisson Beach on Guam’s western coast. The Frederick Hatch crew executed a short-notice recall and got underway that night to conduct 96 hours of offshore search operations. The cutter worked alongside Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor boat crews, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, Guam Fire Rescue, Guam Police, and Guam National Guard aviation assets in the multi-agency effort.

“Our crew sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the swimmer who remains missing. We hope our effort provides some measure of peace in these difficult times,” said Vaccaro.

Building the crew to meet the mission Frederick Hatch advanced crew readiness throughout the patrol, qualifying five members in roles ranging from quartermaster of the watch to boat deck captain. The crew also completed multiple damage control and engineering training drills to sharpen its ability to respond under demanding conditions.

"I took command of a crew that was already performing at a high level. This patrol proved it. They went from planned maritime security operations to a 96-hour search and rescue case on a few hours' notice and never lost focus. That readiness starts with the people on the deck plates," said Vaccaro.

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About Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam oversees Coast Guard operations across 2.6 million square nautical miles of the Western Pacific, of which 1.9 million square nautical miles are the search and rescue zone. It primarily serves Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Republic of Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands.