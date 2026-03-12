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    GEN Brunson: Combined Training at Freedom Shield 26 "Envy of the World"

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.14.2026

    Story by Col. Ryan Donald 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    GEN Brunson: Combined Training at Freedom Shield 26 "Envy of the World"
    Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, spoke to the media during the Wet Gap Crossing training at the Imjin River in Yeoncheon, on March 14, 2026.

    "First of all, thank you all for being out here to cover this great event.

    What I would like to say first is my thanks to the Minister of National Defense, Ahn Gyu-back, because through his efforts and those of our chairman, Chairman Jin, we are able to conduct this great combined training here today.
    The training of our alliance is what makes us different. It is the asymmetric advantage we enjoy across the Indo-Pacific. The fact that we can train and build readiness across our formations, and that we can do this together, is powerful. The example you see out there is the envy of the world, and we have the opportunity to do it here, right now.

    So thanks to the Government of the Republic of Korea, thanks to the Ministry of National Defense, and thanks to the great soldiers, citizens, and patriots you see out here on this hill.

    Thank you for your time. I appreciate it."

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 07:25
    Story ID: 560554
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 29
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, GEN Brunson: Combined Training at Freedom Shield 26 "Envy of the World", by COL Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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