USS Boxer Change of Command

SAN DIEGO— Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) held a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Base San Diego, March 13, 2026. Capt. Eli Owre assumed the duties and responsibilities as commanding officer of Boxer from Capt. Jason Tumlinson. Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, served as the presiding officer and guest speaker. "We recognize the tangible, hard-fought results of [Capt. Tumlinson’s] stewardship during a demanding, roll-up-your-sleeves phase of this ship’s life." said McLane. "The strength of a warship is not just in the steel or in the technology; it is in the discipline, professionalism, and teamwork of the Sailors who serve aboard her." As commanding officer from November 2024 to March 2026, Tumlinson guided Boxer through its return from a Western Pacific deployment before leading the ship through a demanding training and maintenance cycle. His command philosophy centered on developing Sailors into battle-minded leaders, excelling during inspections and assessments with an action-oriented mindset, and most importantly, caring: for the Nation, the Navy, the Boxer, and for shipmates. "The life's blood of any warship is the crew," said Tumlinson. "I've asked you to crush every challenge, and you have answered that call with a level of dedication that has never disappointed me. I am immensely proud of what we've accomplished together, and because of you, I know Boxer is ready for any directed mission and task." Tumlinson’s tenure was marked by a series of significant milestones that demonstrated the crew's expertise and resilience. Under his guidance, the crew set new standards of excellence across all warfare areas, from achieving full aviation certification with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit to revitalizing the ship’s maintenance and supply readiness after a demanding availability. In his farewell remarks, Tumlinson expressed his deep pride in the crew and looked toward the ship's future. "Serving as the Commanding Officer of USS Boxer has been the greatest honor of my career," said Tumlinson. "This crew’s resilience and commitment to the mission are second to none. I depart with immense pride in our shared accomplishments and with complete confidence that I am leaving this ship in capable hands. Captain Owre is a true professional and the right leader to guide Boxer to even greater success." Capt. Owre, a native of Eugene, Oregon, received his commission from the United States Naval Academy in 2002 and was designated a Naval Aviator in 2004. He previously served as Boxer's executive officer from November 2024 to March 2026. "To the crew of the USS Boxer, I am humbled and honored to be your commanding officer," said Owre. "You have built a reputation for excellence under Captain Tumlinson's exceptional leadership, and I am committed to upholding that standard. Together, we will continue to build upon this strong foundation, meet every challenge head-on, and ensure that Boxer remains the premier amphibious assault ship in the Pacific Fleet." Homeported in San Diego, USS Boxer is the flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group.