Polaris Award recognizes STARCOM Guardians for courage, connection

Photo By Brandon Kalloo Sanes | Sgt. Michael Campos (left) and 1st Lt. Robert Bartkowiak (right) participate in a discussion with Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna during the 2026 Air and Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colorado, Feb. 24, 2026. Their conversation addressed leadership, service and mission commitment across the Space Force. Campos won the 2026 Polaris Connection Award and Bartkowiak won the 2026 Polaris Courage Award. (U.S. Space Force photo by Brandon Kalloo Sanes) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Brandon Kalloo Sanes | Sgt. Michael Campos (left) and 1st Lt. Robert Bartkowiak (right) participate in a...... read more read more

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AURORA, Colo. — Two Space Training and Readiness Command Guardians were among the U.S. Space Force Polaris Award recipients recognized during the 2026 Air and Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium.

1st Lt. Robert Bartkowiak, 3rd Test and Evaluation Squadron, Space Delta 12, received the Polaris Award for Courage, while Sgt. Michael Campos, 33rd Range and Aggressor Squadron, Space Delta 11, received the Polaris Award for Connection.

The Polaris Awards recognize four individuals and one team across the Space Force each year whose actions reflect the service’s core values and contribute to mission success.

Courage when the mission demands it

Bartkowiak said he did not initially expect his nomination to advance.

“When my unit first submitted me for the award, my immediate reaction was, ‘There’s no way I’ll win this,’” he said.

As the nomination progressed through multiple levels of review, the possibility became more tangible. Weeks later, he received an unexpected video call informing him he had been selected as a service-level recipient.

“I was utterly speechless — an overwhelming honor to represent the team after all our relentless hard work,” Bartkowiak said.

Bartkowiak served as a test director supporting operational testing, helping evaluate new capabilities before they are delivered to operators. The work involves assessing how systems perform in realistic conditions and identifying potential risks before they reach operational forces.

“Through rigorous testing and evaluation, we support the delivery of combat-credible systems to the warfighter,” he shared. “By shouldering the risks during testing, we prevent the warfighter from facing them in the field.”

Operational testing often involves navigating uncertainty while balancing mission objectives and risk decisions. Bartkowiak said those moments rely heavily on the expertise of the teams conducting the work.

His path to the Space Force began several years earlier while serving in the Air Force as a biomedical equipment technician at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo. While there, he became interested in the work his friends were doing as space operators.

“Controlling vital national assets in space? I remember thinking, ‘Who would trust an 18-year-old with that kind of responsibility?’” Bartkowiak said.

As he learned more about the mission, the idea stuck with him. After completing his degree and applying for officer training school, the creation of the Space Force opened the opportunity to join a new service during its earliest years.

“I wanted to be right in the middle of standing up a brand-new, rapidly growing service — helping shape it from the inside out,” he stated.

Bartkowiak is currently attending the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School’s Space Test Course, where Guardians and Airmen study the science and engineering behind testing advanced aerospace and space systems.

The program brings together pilots, engineers and space operators to design and execute complex test programs that evaluate emerging technologies before they are fielded.

Col. Sacha Tomlinson, commander of Space Delta 12, said Bartkowiak’s actions during testing demonstrated the leadership and judgment required in the test enterprise.

“Lt. Robert Bartkowiak is an incredible young Guardian, and an exemplary space test professional,” Tomlinson said. “We challenged him to lead a mission normally executed by far more seasoned leaders, and he met that challenge without hesitation or reservation.”

Tomlinson said Bartkowiak encountered several operational issues that could have shut down the test but instead assessed the situation and continued working through the challenges to complete the mission.

“We need more leaders like Rob, ready to push through doubt and dissent to achieve victory,” she said.

Connection that strengthens the team

Campos said learning he had been selected for the Polaris Award came as a surprise.

“Shock,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it for days.”

Even after celebrating with his unit and family, the recognition still felt unreal.

“It only settled in when we arrived at the Gaylord Resort that I had won,” Campos said.

While his nomination included several accomplishments, Campos said the most meaningful moment involved helping a fellow Guardian during a mental health crisis.

“It hurt to have a friend go through that,” Campos said. “I’m just grateful that he reached out for help when he did.”

Campos said he has lost several friends to suicide during his career — experiences that shaped how he approaches connection within the force.

“To prevent,” he said, “at least one is life changing.”

Campos joined the Space Force during its early years because he was drawn to the uncertainty and opportunity of building a new service.

“I love the unknown,” he said. “It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join a new military branch, and I didn’t want to look back one day and think, ‘What if?’”

Campos serves in the 33rd RGS, where Guardians help train operational units by replicating adversary tactics and identifying vulnerabilities during exercises.

“We play the bad guys in every exercise,” he said.

In that role, Campos works with intelligence specialists to translate threat information into realistic training scenarios designed to challenge operators and strengthen readiness across the force.

Col. Agustin “Rico” Carrero, commander of Space Delta 11, said Campos’ actions demonstrate the importance of connection across mission teams.

“Sgt. Campos’s contributions are fundamental to the U.S. Space Force’s mission,” Carrero said. “This Polaris Connection Award rightly recognizes his critical work in connecting our cyber and space operators.”

Carrero said Campos’ efforts help ensure Guardians across mission areas remain integrated and prepared for future challenges.

“We are extremely proud of his outstanding service and honored to have him represent Space Delta 11,” he said.