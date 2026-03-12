Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Service members, veterans, families, students, and members of the military community...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Service members, veterans, families, students, and members of the military community gathered March 7 at Fort Buchanan to take part in a spirited Cycling Challenge organized by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR), reinforcing the installation’s commitment to programs that enhance warfighter readiness, resilience, and community cohesion. see less | View Image Page

Cycling Challenge at Fort Buchanan strengthens warfighter readiness and community resilience Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico —Service members, veterans, families, students, and members of the military community gathered March 7 at Fort Buchanan to take part in a spirited Cycling Challenge organized by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR), reinforcing the installation’s commitment to programs that enhance warfighter readiness, resilience, and community cohesion.



The event, coordinated through Fort Buchanan’s Outdoor Recreation Program and the Sports Program, encouraged participants to engage in physical activity while strengthening the bonds that support the readiness of the force.



“Today we are hosting our first cycling challenge. We wanted to bring the military community together and create an event they can enjoy while promoting healthy lifestyles and connection across the installation,” said Kevin La Luz, Outdoor Recreation program manager.



Cadets from the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) program at Antilles High School also participated, riding alongside service members and veterans. Their participation highlighted the installation’s role in inspiring and connecting the next generation of leaders with today’s warfighters.



“We are representing the JROTC program to enjoy this cycling event put together by the installation,” said Hiram Zeno, a senior and JROTC cadet at Antilles High School. Zeno participated alongside fellow cadets Yaciel Perez, Jovanie Maisonet, and Jason Rivera.



The event also welcomed members of the adaptive sports community, including Iraq War veteran Carlos Labarca, who participated with a group from Adaptive Adventures, a nonprofit organization that promotes inclusive outdoor recreation opportunities for individuals with physical disabilities.



“It is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating adapted events so people with reduced mobility can enjoy activities such as kayaking, cycling, hiking, and paddle boarding. Doing this inside a military installation like Fort Buchanan brings back good memories,” said Labarca.



Following the ride, participants gathered at the Roberto Clemente Annex, where the Adaptive Adventures flag was raised to mark the successful completion of the event.



“The annex is a place where warriors train physically to strengthen readiness and resilience. Having veterans participate alongside our JROTC cadets, Soldiers and families serves as a powerful reminder that their example continues to inspire a new generation of warfighters,”said Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commander.



The Adaptive Adventures flag now joins two others flying at the annex representing the United States Marine Corps Reserve and the United States Coast Guard Sniper Team, symbolizing the shared commitment to readiness across the joint military community.



Fort Buchanan’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation integrates and delivers programs and services that support the well-being, resilience, and readiness of service members, families, civilians, and retirees across Puerto Rico.



With an annual economic impact of nearly $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 military personnel, including active-duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission remains focused on enhancing readiness and facilitating the deployment of military forces anywhere, anytime.