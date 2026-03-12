U.S. Naval War College Hosts 1 Degree of Separation

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns | NEWPORT, R.I. – Staff and faculty of the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) and other tenant commands at Naval Station Newport listen to comedian Bobby Henline during a suicide prevention training held by 1° of Separation at the war college’s Newport, Rhode Island, campus, March 13, 2026. 1° of Separation combines comedy with life-saving education by having a team of professionally trained comedians provide mental health first-aid through demonstrations of what an open, supportive conversation looks like. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I.—The U.S. Naval War College (NWC) hosted 1° of Separation, a suicide prevention training program, at its Newport, Rhode Island, campus on March 13, 2026. 1° of Separation combines comedy with life-saving education by having a team of professionally trained comedians provide mental health first-aid through demonstrations of what an open, supportive conversation looks like. Col. Elizabeth Hanson, U.S. Air Force Senior Service Advisor at NWC, worked with Fleet and Family Services to help facilitate 1° of Separation’s visit to the college, where personnel from all tenant commands at Naval Station Newport were invited. “The more resources we have to break down mental health stigmas, the better.” Hanson said. “Different trainings appeal to different people, and this training could help someone who is struggling realize that it is OK to ask for support.” 1° of Separation's program has been recognized across almost all branches of the U.S. military, replacing traditional trainings with live stand-up comedy, peer-led conversations, and the "Five Questions" Mental Health First Aid tool. Their approach has reached thousands of service members at installations worldwide. Hanson related 1° of Separation’s program to the NWC curriculum. “One of the things the Naval War College does is educate our future leaders, and making sure that they are in a good state of mental health is important to ensuring they are able to help others.” Hanson said. “It’s like being on an airplane: you have to put your own oxygen mask on before assisting others with theirs.” 1° of Separation has been featured in national and regional media outlets such as PBS NewsHour, KCRA News, Capital Public Radio, and military press, and were keynote speakers at the 2023DoD/VA Suicide Prevention Conference. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage.