Sharpening the BLADE: 911th OSS pilot graduates USAF Weapons Course

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Lucas Weber | Capt. Drew “BLADE” Barrera, chief of weapons and tactics for the 911th Operations Support Squadron, poses for a photo at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 7, 2026. Barrera graduated from the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, a graduate-level program that trains elite instructor pilots, weapons systems officers, and enlisted specialists in advanced tactics, weapons employment, and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber) see less | View Image Page

"Humble, approachable, credible." It is more than a motto for graduates of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School — it is a standard, one that shapes how the Air Force's most specialized tactical instructors think, lead and fight. Earning that standard is rare. For a C-17 Globemaster III pilot from the Air Force Reserve, it is rarer still. With limited resources and competition from active duty pilots, it takes an outstanding aviator for a reservist to land a seat.

Capt. Drew “BLADE” Barrera, chief of weapons and tactics for the 911th Operations Support Squadron, mounted his Weapons School patch upon his sleeve when he graduated USAFWS on December 13, 2025, the first candidate and graduate from the 911th Airlift Wing in three years. The patch not only represents his achievement, but serves as a symbol for those in need of his technical and tactical expertise.

The U.S. Air Force Weapons School, based at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, graduates fewer than 150 students twice a year from a six-month course built around graduate-level academics, demanding combat training missions and a capstone integration exercise designed to push students across every domain simultaneously. The school produces not just experts in their own platforms, but instructors who can stitch together the capabilities of an entire joint force.

That scope is exactly the point.

"It's not just about who has the best hands to fly their own airplane," said Lt. Col. Matthew Williams, commander of the 911th Operations Group. "They have to integrate the C-17 into a broader mission plan with the rest of the joint force, and then impart that knowledge with their fellow pilots so the whole unit can operate at a higher level."

According to USAFWS, the course trains tactical experts and leaders to control and exploit air, space and cyberspace on behalf of the joint force. The goal: to transform students into systems experts, weapons instructors, advanced instructors and leaders of Airmen by the end of its six-month course. In doing so, it continually gathers tactical knowledge and lessons learned from deployments and exercises to provide a controlled learning environment and knowledge base for best practices in air, space and cyber combat techniques.

For Barrera, the challenge came in the form of tactical problems and limited on-hand information — and the realization that developing workarounds would require a delicate balance of strategic thinking and personal intuition.

“You’re thinking about abstract problems with no right answers,” Barrera explained. “We’ll form a mission planning cell to put a plan together, fly the plan, and then debrief on what happened or what failed in order to carry those lessons learned forward.”

The learning environment of the Weapons Schools gives students opportunities to fail forward, learning from mistakes to better themselves each and every time. The goal is for students to gain the confidence in solving the tactical problems of an active wartime environment. They not only become extensively familiar with their respective mission design series, but thanks to an integrated approach, are trained on how joint military assets can be employed to achieve synergistic effects across the Department of War.

The school offered more than tactical coursework. Between planning sessions, flights and debriefings, Barrera practiced formation flying with his fellow Wingmen — a discipline that rarely presents itself in the day-to-day C-17 mission set.

Back at the 911th Airlift Wing, that experience now has a purpose. Barrera returned to the 911th OSS with a sharpened understanding of where the C-17 fits in a complex fight — and the responsibility to make sure others understand it too.

"My job is to be an expert communicator in order to advise other platforms what our capabilities are with the C-17," Barrera said. "Because if we are going into a high-risk scenario, we need to be able to communicate each other's strengths and weaknesses in order to craft an effective plan together."

As the chief of weapons and tactics, Barrera is now responsible for the unit’s readiness for deployment tasks. This includes anything from ensuring proper training is completed locally to evaluating current training methods DoW wide and implementing changes if needed.

Not only has the Weapons School given Barrera a new set of tools to hone the 911th OSS, he also leverages his experiences and expertise from civilian life. Working as a captain for Delta Airlines, Barrera adapts the lessons learned for military tactics to civilian flight operations.

“Weapons School helped me think about problems differently,” Barrera said. “Whether as a Delta captain or just in life, I’m now able to break down problems easier and solve them faster.”

For the 911th Airlift Wing, Barrera's patch represents something bigger than one pilot's accomplishment. Reserve units have long operated with fewer resources and less frequency than their active-duty counterparts — but what they bring to the fight is experience, versatility and now, a weapons officer who has stress-tested both. With a Weapons School graduate back in the squadron, the 911th AW carries into any joint operation the same tactical credibility the active force has built over generations.