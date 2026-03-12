Intel experts field AI tools in new training exercise

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CAMP BULLIS, Texas. – Readiness is crucial for United States service members, who must ensure they can successfully accomplish the mission at hand. Cobra Engaged, an exercise hosted on Camp Bullis Feb. 6, 2026, prioritizes training and certifying intelligence units, making warfighters mission ready.

Human intelligence experts at Camp Bullis Foundry created operating environments capable of hosting live, constructive interrogation simulations, putting the warfighters to work. Teams consisting of human intelligence (HUMINT), counterintelligence and all source specialists were given specific training missions reflecting what they may expect downrange.

“Most of our environments are maintained as realistic as possible, focusing on real-world requirements and real-world threat forces,” Nicholas Bowe, Camp Bullis Foundry Human Intelligence subject matter expert, said. “The roles that we build are all based off of what they would probably encounter.”

The Camp Bullis Foundry team can create around 40 intelligence roles to assist in interrogation training in the coming months. By using artificial intelligence, the team is leading modernization efforts with Cobra Engaged, producingnearly1,700roles in two weeks and expanding their ability to train warfighters on multiple scenarios quicker.

While an interrogation is happening in a foreign language, the Speaker to Audience System (STAS) translates the conversation in real time with a processing speed of about half of a second, allowing an observer to follow along and obtain critical information more quickly, resulting in teams taking action faster.

By applying AI to interrogation and intelligence training, Camp Bullis Foundry is modernizing how warfighters learn and at a faster pace, enhancing their skills and preparing them for tomorrow’s fight.

“A lot of our training is stateside,” U.S. Army Sergeant Casey Frantz, with Charlie Company, Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion said, “When people go overseas, they try to execute and they’re not familiar with how to work a translator or documents in a different language - this training really simulates that environment so we can navigate those obstacles, [learn] how to overcome them and accomplish the mission.”

Soldiers also worked with Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS)radios, which can be integrated with modern communication methods by using specialized cables and software. Participants were able to transmit text messages, files, and structured data over the radios. By enabling legacy radio systems to pass data, units can improve coordination, situational awareness and decision-making in the field.

Soldiers reported feeling more proficient in operating the radios and more confident in applying tactical communication techniques during missions.

Through the training conducted during Cobra Engaged, Soldiers strengthened their readiness and reinforced confidence in the skills required to operate effectively in complex operational environments.