LEGACY OF EXCELLENCE: ARMY RECOGNIZES 2025 ACQUISITION HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

by Rachel Longarzo

Washington (March 11, 2026) — Five exemplary Army acquisition professionals were inducted into the 2025 Army Acquisition Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Pentagon on March 4, 2026. This year’s distinguished honorees are William Campbell, Lt. Gen., USA (Ret.), Tracey Pinson, Harry Hallock, Gary Martin and Barry Pike. The Army Acquisition Hall of Fame, established in 2022, honors former members of the Army Acquisition Workforce who have made lasting contributions to the Army’s mission in support of the Army acquisition community.

“The Hall of Fame is not simply about recognizing distinguished careers. It exists to honor the leaders whose work built the foundation this community stands on today,” said Hon. Brent G. Ingraham, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology (ASA(ALT)) and the Army acquisition executive, during his opening remarks. “And to remind the workforce that follows, what lasting impact in this profession actually looks like.” Ingraham emphasized that the profession ultimately values “measurable impact, sound judgment and results that hold up over time,” as the true measure of a lasting contribution.

Candidates are evaluated on the enduring contributions they made to the mission, the respect they earned from peers, subordinates and leaders, and the commitment they demonstrated to strengthening the acquisition profession beyond the boundaries of their formal roles. “That’s the level of contribution represented by the five leaders we recognize today,” said Ingraham.

Ingraham and Lt. Gen. Robert M. Collins, principal military deputy to the ASA(ALT) and director, Army Acquisition Corps presented the awards to the distinguished inductees. First to be honored was William Campbell, Lt. Gen., USA (Ret.), whose 38 years in service played a fundamental role to the warfighter. Ingraham emphasized how Campbell “shaped programs that modernized intelligence and C5ISR [command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance] capabilities and helped define the Army’s transition to a digitally connected force.”

Next to be inducted was Tracey Pinson. “Under her leadership, the Army led the federal government in small business contracting for more than a decade, increasing participation while strengthening the supplier base the force depends on,” Ingraham said when describing her 32-year career in public service as director of the Army’s Office of Small Business Programs.

Harry Hallock, who spent more than 37 years in Army acquisition and the former deputy assistant secretary of the Army for procurement, was next to be honored. Ingraham stated that Hallock’s actions and decisions “shaped how quickly equipment reached units in combat, how responsibly taxpayer dollars were managed and how confidently commanders could rely on the system behind them.”

The next inductee honored was Gary Martin, who served 34 years as an Army civilian and former program executive officer for command, control and communications-tactical. His leadership ensured these systems support Soldiers daily by keeping commanders and Soldiers connected and informed. Ingraham stated Martin’s leadership “delivered network and communications systems that allow units to function with shared awareness in demanding environments.”

The final inductee was Barry Pike, who served as the program executive officer for missiles and space. Over his 35-year career, Ingraham remarked, “missile production increased by more than 300%, and his organization delivered hundreds of thousands of rockets, launchers and radars to U.S. and allied forces.” The programs he directed remain fundamental to the Army’s integrated fires capability and its deterrence mission today.

In closing, Ingraham reiterated the significance of this recognition: “On behalf of the United States Army and the entire acquisition community, thank you for what you have contributed, for what you have built and for what will continue to benefit Soldiers because of your work. We are proud to serve in a profession shaped by your example.”

This year’s inductees exemplify the highest standards of the Army Acquisition Workforce and leave a legacy of leadership, dedication and impact that has profoundly shaped the Army’s acquisition mission and continues to ensure our Soldiers have the equipment they need to defend the nation.

Watch the full ceremony here. To read more about the Army Acquisition Hall of Fame and the inductees, go to https://asc.army.mil/web/hall-of-fame.