Munson Leaders Visit Eisenhower VA Medical Center to Explore Partnership Opportunities

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System Communications Chief Brian Stephens welcomes Munson Army Health Center Deputy Commander for Administration Lt. Col. Scott Reynoldson and Munson Senior Enlisted Leader Sgt. Maj. Jason Trevino to the Dwight D. Eisenhower VA Medical Center, Leavenworth, Kansas, March 11. Located five miles from Fort Leavenworth, Munson leaders said the proximity between the two facilities creates opportunities to strengthen partnerships including support to service members as they transition from military service to veteran status. Photo by Maria Yager. see less | View Image Page

Leaders from Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas visited nearby Dwight D. Eisenhower VA Medical Center March 11 during an open house and veteran town hall hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs facility.

During the visit, the Munson team toured several key areas of the medical center and met with care teams to learn more about the services and resources available to veterans in the region. The engagement provided an opportunity for leaders from both organizations to exchange information about their respective missions and services which could provide potential areas for collaboration in the future.

Located about five miles from Munson, the Eisenhower VA Medical Center in Leavenworth, Kansas serves veterans across eastern Kansas and western Missouri. Munson leaders said the proximity between the two facilities creates opportunities to strengthen partnerships including support to service members as they transition from military service to veteran status.

Munson currently assists Soldiers in completing the Benefits Delivery at Discharge (BDD) process prior to separation from the Army. The program allows eligible service members to file disability claims before leaving active duty, helping ensure potential VA benefits can begin as soon as possible following discharge.

“Engagements like this help us better understand the capabilities and resources available in our community and better guide Soldiers preparing to transition from military service,” said Lt. Col. Scott Reynoldson, Munson’s deputy commander for Administration. “We appreciated the opportunity to get a firsthand look inside the medical center and look forward to future dialogue.”

As neighboring federal health care organizations, Munson Army Health Center and the Eisenhower VA Medical Center share a commitment to supporting service members, veterans, and their families. Leaders said continued engagement between the two organizations helps strengthen coordination across the military and veteran health systems.