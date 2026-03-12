Chaplain Zell Brings Ministry of Presence to Naval Support Activity Portsmouth and Norfolk Naval Shipyard

For the first time in several years, there is a command chaplain serving Norfolk Naval Shipyard along with the recently established Naval Support Activity (NSA) Portsmouth. She is here to build a program from the ground up and her mission is simple: to care for every person, military and civilian. U.S. Navy Lt. Sonya Zell, a native of Alexandria, Virginia, arrived in December and is responsible for the spiritual and mental well-being of a diverse workforce, a task she does not take lightly. “My job is to look after the humanity of the military, to remind people that they are not a machine and they are not alone,” Zell said. A Jewish chaplain, she recalled when growing up her family was deeply involved in their synagogue where her parents started the children’s services. This early immersion in faith and community planted a seed that would later shape her career. “I always just loved the community of going and worshiping together and doing events,” Zell said. Her path to the military was not a direct one. She attended the College of William & Mary, initially studying psychology and music before switching to English literature. After graduating, she pursued a path to become a cantor, a type of Jewish clergy who leads the congregation in sung prayer. This led her to a year of seminary in Jerusalem followed by four years in New York City at the Hebrew Union College. It was during her first year of seminary that a presentation by military chaplains changed her life’s trajectory. “It was the first time that anyone had expressed that a cantor could do something other than work in a synagogue,” Zell said. “I wanted a job that would keep me on my toes and that would challenge me and make me learn, where no two days are the same.” Intrigued, she discovered a family history with the sea service. Her grandfather served in World War II as a storekeeper third class and her uncle was a Navy surgeon during the Gulf War. The choice was clear. She commissioned as a chaplain candidate while finishing her studies. After completing seminary and Chaplain Corps School, she became the command chaplain for the USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) where she served for approximately one year before going to Naval Station Norfolk. Now as the Command Chaplain for NSA Portsmouth and NNSY, Zell’s primary focus is providing care and support. She emphasizes that her services are for everyone, regardless of their job, rank or religious belief. “Anyone with a DOD ID can come to me and that includes dependents, spouses, children,” she said. The cornerstone of her ministry is 100 percent confidential counseling. Zell is adamant that counseling is not religious unless a person specifically requests it to be. Her office is a safe non-judgmental space for people to work through challenges. “It doesn't matter to me what has happened, what you've done, what you haven't done,” she explained. “What matters to me is that you are getting the help that you need to take care of yourself.” For Zell, this one-on-one counseling is her most crucial service. She sees it as a vital outlet for the immense pressure service members and civilians face. While people often seek her out during difficult times, she views her role as a steadfast presence. “It's not my job to solve the problem,” she said. “It's my job to sit with you in the darkness until you can stand up and turn on the light.” In addition to counseling, Zell is working to establish programs that foster community and resilience. She has started a pluralistic Bible study on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. in Building M1. The study focuses on texts common to multiple faiths so people can learn from each other. She is also instrumental in launching the Command Resilience Team and Human Factors Council to better care for sailors and civilians. While she provides Jewish worship services for holidays, she is a facilitator for all other faiths, connecting personnel with priests, imams and other religious leaders in the area as needed. Zell’s ultimate goal is to re-establish a culture where seeking help is a sign of strength. She wants everyone at NSA Portsmouth and NNSY to know they are not alone. By being present, listening without judgment and offering steadfast support, she hopes to help people navigate the darkness and find their own light, balancing the scales with a little bit of good in a world that often demands so much. “I am so excited to be a part of this community and build a chaplaincy program that serves everyone,” Zell said. “It is an honor to be entrusted with the care of the incredible sailors and civilians here. I look forward to making a meaningful difference.”