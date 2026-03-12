The Department of the Air Force released the Family Preparedness Guide, Feb. 18, as a centralized resource to help Airmen and Guardians make informed decisions through all stages of family planning and readiness.
The guide consolidates policies and resources across the Military Health System to help Airmen, Guardians and leadership navigate family planning, financial considerations, pregnancy and early parenthood while balancing military duties. It provides information at preconception through early parenting and connects families with medical and installation support programs at each stage.
The guide emphasizes early planning for service members to better understand lifestyle and duty changes when starting a family, how to access resources and health care services, and ways to maintain health and wellness through each stage of pregnancy.
Key takeaways from the guide:
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 10:25
|Story ID:
|560488
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|13
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|0
This work, DAF publishes Family Preparedness Guide, comprehensive resource for family planning, by Maristela Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.