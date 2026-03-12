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    DAF publishes Family Preparedness Guide, comprehensive resource for family planning

    SrA Richardson: Striving for Success

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Anabel Del Valle | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Richardson, 337th Air Control Squadron weapons...... read more read more

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Story by Maristela Romero 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    The Department of the Air Force released the Family Preparedness Guide, Feb. 18, as a centralized resource to help Airmen and Guardians make informed decisions through all stages of family planning and readiness.

    The guide consolidates policies and resources across the Military Health System to help Airmen, Guardians and leadership navigate family planning, financial considerations, pregnancy and early parenthood while balancing military duties. It provides information at preconception through early parenting and connects families with medical and installation support programs at each stage.

    The guide emphasizes early planning for service members to better understand lifestyle and duty changes when starting a family, how to access resources and health care services, and ways to maintain health and wellness through each stage of pregnancy.

    Key takeaways from the guide:

    • Planning before a pregnancy: Service members are encouraged to consult with a primary care or women’s health provider before conception to discuss medical conditions, medications, nutrition and lifestyle factors that could affect pregnancy outcomes.
    • Potential challenges with starting a family: The guide acknowledges stress, infertility and pregnancy loss as possible experiences and encourages members to seek support from medical providers, chaplains and installation support programs when needed.
    • Pregnancy management: Coordination among pregnant service members and their leadership to stay informed on pregnancy profiles, physical conditioning restrictions or modifications, and other health policies and accommodations during duty.
    • Family-building options: Service members may explore options such as assisted reproductive technologies, surrogacy, donor gametes, cryopreservation or adoption, as alternatives to natural conception.
    • Financial literacy training: Programs such as Military and Family Readiness Centers offer financial counseling and other services to help families prepare for life events such as the birth or adoption of a child.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 10:25
    Story ID: 560488
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DAF publishes Family Preparedness Guide, comprehensive resource for family planning, by Maristela Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SrA Richardson: Striving for Success

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    pregnancy
    Air Force Medical Service
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