DAF publishes Family Preparedness Guide, comprehensive resource for family planning

Photo By Staff Sgt. Anabel Del Valle | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Richardson, 337th Air Control Squadron weapons technician, holds out a photo of his family at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 6, 2022. As a weapons technician, Richardson is in charge of helping secure the airspace between Eglin AFB and Tyndall in support of F-22 Raptor and F-35A Lightning II training missions, although his responsibilities continue at home as a father to a newborn baby boy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle) see less | View Image Page

The Department of the Air Force released the Family Preparedness Guide, Feb. 18, as a centralized resource to help Airmen and Guardians make informed decisions through all stages of family planning and readiness.

The guide consolidates policies and resources across the Military Health System to help Airmen, Guardians and leadership navigate family planning, financial considerations, pregnancy and early parenthood while balancing military duties. It provides information at preconception through early parenting and connects families with medical and installation support programs at each stage.

The guide emphasizes early planning for service members to better understand lifestyle and duty changes when starting a family, how to access resources and health care services, and ways to maintain health and wellness through each stage of pregnancy.

Key takeaways from the guide: