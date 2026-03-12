Maryland Air National Guard recruiters continue performing amongst best in the Air National Guard

Photo By Senior Airman Sarah Hoover | Maryland Air National Guard recruiters of the 175th Wing gather for a group photo at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Maryland, March 10, 2026. The Air National Guard recently announced that the recruiting and retention team of the Maryland Air National Guard ranked third amongst all Air National Guard recruiting teams for total accessions for the time period of October 25, 2025 through January 31, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover) see less | View Image Page

The Air National Guard recently announced that the recruiting and retention team of the Maryland Air National Guard ranked third amongst all Air National Guard recruiting teams for total accessions for the time period of October 25, 2025 through January 31, 2026.

In total, the team added 61 new Airmen to the Maryland Air National Guard team including four state-to-state transfers.

“This is a testament to the incredible dedication of each member of the recruiting team,” said Maryland Air National Guard Lt. Col. Charles Gruver, 175th Recruiting and Retention officer in charge. “Their commitment to finding the best and brightest individuals to join our ranks has set a high standard of excellence, reflecting countless hours and a genuine passion for our mission.”

Maryland Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Brooke Parks paced the recruiting team with 16 new accessions over this time period.

“Throughout my military career I have worked with some amazing people and on many incredible teams and I can say beyond a shadow of a doubt the team that my leadership has assembled is second to none,” said Parks. “We are united as a team working toward the same goals and we put in the extra time and work together to ensure that we are meeting and exceeding our goals daily. I couldn’t be more proud of the accomplishments of this team.”

This achievement is the most recent in a line of successes the Maryland Air National Guard Recruiting and Retention team has received in recent history. For their performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, they received the Chief Master Sgt. Brad W. Esposito Team Leadership Award, an Air Force level award, that recognizes Air Force recruiting teams that have exhibited outstanding teamwork, service, and overall accomplishment. They also received the same award for their performance in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

On an individual level, Maryland Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Anstead, received the Master Sgt. Salvador Torres Award, for her exceptional performance during her time at Air Force Recruiting School. The award identifies an individual who embodies eight key characteristics that Torres possessed: an individual’s ability to be aggressive, tenacious, tactful, innovative, transcendent, undaunted, dynamic, and enthusiastic.

“Every single recruiter on this team pours their heart and soul into the mission. They consistently go above and beyond, working tirelessly through long nights and sacrificing invaluable time on weekends to not only meet but dramatically exceed their goals,” said Maryland Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Singleton, 175th Recruiting and Retention superintendent. “The multiple enlistments and success each one secured are a direct reflection of their personal commitment, incredible skill, and relentless perseverance.”