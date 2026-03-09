BM26: Airmen train to deliver lifesaving blood with Project Valkyrie

Photo By Senior Airman Erin Currie | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Devon Kelsey-Lewis, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, left, has his arm swabbed by U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. DarreAuna Morris, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Project Valkyrie project manager, prior to having his blood drawn during a USAF-led operational exercise Beverly Midnight 26 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 12, 2026. BM26 marks the first time Project Valkyrie has been used in conjunction with an exercise, bolstering survivability and resilience for U.S. Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron and 909th Air Refueling Squadron demonstrated their medical capabilities by employing Project Valkyrie during a USAF-led operational exercise Beverly Midnight 26 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 12, 2026.

Project Valkyrie is a program designed to increase readiness and survivability for U.S. forces by establishing a walking blood bank capability. The program enables pre-screened donors to provide fresh whole blood on site during emergencies, allowing medical personnel to rapidly administer lifesaving transfusions without relying on traditional blood supply logistics.

“Fresh whole blood is the only logistically easy source that will always be available in an emergency,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Frank Yuvan, 18th Medical Group staff superintendent. “All other blood platforms require logistics, which can be interrupted in wartime. This platform makes us non-reliant on any other entity.”

This marked the first time Project Valkyrie was incorporated into an operational exercise at Kadena Air Base. BM26 provided a realistic training environment where medical personnel could practice implementing the program in a simulated contingency scenario.

During the training event, medical personnel simulated operating a walking blood bank by collecting blood from volunteer donors, conducting blood typing and screening procedures, and then returning the blood to the same donors to simulate a transfusion to a casualty.

“By doing this, we’re demonstrating our ability to perform as an emergency walking blood bank, in case all other resources are exhausted,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Brittany King, 18th OMRS Project Valkyrie medical director. “This process gives us lifesaving capabilities, the number one casualty on the battlefield is still hemorrhagic shock, and this is another tool that we have to prevent that and keep Airmen safe.”

Exercises like BM26 allow Kadena Air Base units to test new capabilities and refine procedures in realistic scenarios designed to strengthen readiness and improve survivability in contested environments. Integrating programs like Project Valkyrie ensures medical personnel are prepared to provide rapid, lifesaving care during future operations across the Indo-Pacific.