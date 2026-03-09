BM26: Lessons on impact; Airmen respond to simulated attacks

Photo By Senior Airman Jamal Berry II | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Wesley Lopez, right, Tech. Sgt. Steven Baker, center and Tech. Sgt. Brian Huntley, 733rd Air Mobility Squadron wing inspection team members, coordinate where to place simulated unexploded ordnance during a USAF-led operational exercise Beverly Midnight 26 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 12, 2026. BM26 is the first exercise of its kind in Japan, providing realistic combat training at all levels for increased resilience and survivability in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jamal J. Berry II) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron discovered and reported three simulated unexploded ordnance during a USAF-led operational exercise Beverly Midnight 26 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 12, 2026.

Airman1st Class Kiera White, a 733rd AMS air freight technician, was performing a routine area sweep inside the squadron’s passenger terminal when she spotted the first simulated UXO. After confirming the object, White reported the hazard and simulatedestablishinga safety barrier around the area while awaiting further instructions to address the threat.

BM26 introduces unexpected training scenarios designed to replicate real-world operational conditions to test Airmen’s ability toidentifyhazards and respond quickly during routine operations.

“The 733rd AMS passenger terminal is no small building,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Huntley, 733rd AMS aerospace propulsion technician and wing inspection team member. “Finding ordnance in an area this large requires a lot of attention to detail.”

Exercise planners incorporated realistic injects across Kadena Air Base to challenge Airmen to think critically and apply established safety and reporting procedures under pressure. These scenarios reinforce the importance of situational awareness and adherence to protocols when responding to potential threats.

“Like we always say, the exercise shouldn’t be the first time you practice,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Wesley Lopez, 733rd AMS C-17 technician and wing inspection team member. “You train daily; the exercise is the time to execute.”

Exercises like BM26 allow Airmen across the Pacific to train in realistic scenarios designed to strengthen readiness and improve the ability of U.S. forces tooperatein contested environments. By incorporating simulated hazards and emergency situations, the exercise helps ensure Airmen are prepared to respond quickly, protectpersonneland sustain mission operations.