(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BM26: Every Airman can save a life

    BM26: Every Airman can save a life

    Photo By Senior Airman James Johnson | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Ward, 18th Maintenance Operations Squadron maintenance...... read more read more

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.12.2026

    Story by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Maintenance Operations Squadron tested their emergency response skills during a simulated injury scenario as part of a USAF Force-led operational exercise Beverly Midnight 26 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 12, 2026.

    During the exercise, members of the 18th Wing inspection team entered the 18th MOS work center and presented Senior Airman Khourey Darby, a 18th MOS maintenance manager, with an exercise inject card. The card simulated severe burns to her right arm, prompting fellow Airmen to assess the situation and provide immediate medical care until first responders could arrive.

    “Luckily my coworkers were close and acted quickly,” said Darby. “After I received the card describing my simulated injuries, I began acting out the symptoms and they started helping right away.”

    After assessing the situation, Darby’s colleagues moved her to a safe location and applied gauze to her arm while communicating her condition to leadership and medical personnel.

    “I’m very satisfied with how the Airmen reacted to this inject,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Briton, 18th Maintenance Group quality assurance inspector. “They acted quickly and executed their procedures effectively.”

    Every Airman maintains a foundational proficiency in tactical combat casualty care, or TCCC, enabling them to provide immediate medical care in emergency situations regardless of their primary career field.

    “We’re all TCCC certified, so we should all have that baseline of care,” Briton said. “But it’s important that we continue practicing, because an emergency could happen to any Airman in any shop.”

    Exercises like BM 26 are important because they allow Airmen to train for realistic combat scenarios which are essential to the success of air and space operations.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 02:38
    Story ID: 560462
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BM26: Every Airman can save a life, by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    BM26: Every Airman can save a life
    BM26: Every Airman can save a life
    BM26: Every Airman can save a life
    BM26: Every Airman can save a life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    USPACOM
    Kadena Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version