USS Jefferson City Holds Change of Command

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Karri Langerman | NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 12, 2026) - Sailors assigned to Naval Hospital Guam parade the...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Karri Langerman | NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 12, 2026) - Sailors assigned to Naval Hospital Guam parade the colors during a change of command ceremony for Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) held onboard Naval Base Guam, March 12, 2026. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Jefferson City is one of five fast-attack submarines forward deployed in the Pacific. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam's fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine forces' forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Karri Langerman) see less | View Image Page

Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) conducted a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Base Guam, March 12, 2026. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Alexander “AJ” Franz turned over command of Jefferson City to Cmdr. Brent Shrader.



U.S. Navy Capt. (ret.) Michael Brown served as guest speaker, while Capt. Neil Steinhagen, commander, Submarine Squadron 15, presided over the event.



“Here in Guam, forward-deployed submarines and their crews demonstrate every day what it takes to operate at the highest level,” said Brown. “The submarine force is often called an ‘apex predator,’ but that title doesn’t fully capture the discipline, skill, and effort required to operate in the demanding waters of the Western Pacific. Here aboard Jefferson City, that standard has been on full display. Under AJ’s leadership, the crew excelled in every wartime training and certification event. His confidence in his Sailors allowed them to grow, sharpen their tactical competence, and perform superbly. AJ, Bravo Zulu on an outstanding tour.”



During Franz’s tenure, his inspirational leadership and tactical skill were directly responsible for Jefferson City’s exceptional performance as a member of the forward-deployed naval forces stationed in Guam, leading his team through a highly successful Western Pacific deployment that included a first-of-its-kind submarine operation.



“Having forward-deployed Sailors on station in Guam means we can respond with speed and credibility when the nation calls,” said Franz. “My crew is the heart that beats in the shark of steel, reminding us that sea power provides our national leadership with options. Over the past 34 months, I’ve had the privilege of watching Sailors grow into experts and leaders in their craft. I’m incredibly proud of them and grateful for the opportunity to command at sea, and I depart knowing our adversaries should recognize that today is not the day, tomorrow will not be the day, and their day will never come as long as Jefferson City and the U.S. Submarine Force continue to command the seas.”



Under Franz’s leadership, Jefferson City trained more than 300 Sailors and achieved an unparalleled string of tactical and operational successes, maintaining the submarine at a high state of readiness as a surge force for Seventh Fleet submarine operations. The crew’s exceptional performance and dedication to warfighting excellence led to Jefferson City being selected as the Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 Battle Efficiency Award winner for 2025.



“AJ set the stage for an exceptional chapter in Jefferson City’s history,” said Steinhagen. “He leaves behind a crew that truly embodies their submarine’s motto, ‘When Any Exigence Calls,’ demonstrating the teamwork, discipline, and operational readiness required to respond at a moment’s notice. Their accomplishments reflect the submarine’s vital role in strengthening deterrence and delivering peace through strength in the Indo-Pacific, where forward-deployed submarines operate persistently in support of a free and open region.”



Franz, a 2004 graduate of Kenyon College, will continue his service at the Office of the Secretary of War. Shrader, a native of Amherst County, Virginia, and a 2006 graduate of Lynchburg College, joins Jefferson City following his tour at Submarine Squadron 6 in Norfolk, Virginia.



“My family and I are honored to join this team,” said Shrader. “Over the past few weeks, I have learned what it takes to serve aboard Jefferson City. You are truly the best. I will demand a lot from this crew because that’s what this profession requires. But you will always have my trust, my support, and my commitment to fight for this team. It is an honor of a lifetime to serve as your commanding officer.”



Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 and based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Jefferson City is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping reaffirm the submarine force’s forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.