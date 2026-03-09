(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “Jungle Attack” Strengthens Bonds Between CFAO and the Community

    Fleet Activities Okinawa Hosts Jungle Attack 2026

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth | WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan Capt. Joseph Parsons, commander, Fleet Activities...... read more read more

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.12.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Macadam Weissman 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    OKINAWA, Japan -- More than 60 volunteers from Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and the local Heshikiya district personnel joined forces to clear overgrown pathways leading to ancestral Okinawan tombs aboard White Beach Naval Facility during CFAO’s annual “Jungle Attack” community relations (COMREL) event, March 9, 2026.

    The event helps prepare the grounds for Shimi, a traditional Okinawan festival held each spring when families gather at ancestral tombs to honor their relatives with food, prayer and remembrance.

    Armed with rakes, machetes and weed trimmers, Sailors and community members worked side-by-side to cut through dense jungle vegetation, ensuring safe access to the tomb sites before local families visit the area in April.

    For many volunteers, it’s a chance to strengthen the long-standing relationship between the installation and the local community.

    “Jungle Attack is a way for both nations to come together and honor these incredible spiritual sites,” said Lt. j.g. Brian Morris, CFAO security officer. "In 2025, we hosted more than 1800 visitors to the tombs on White Beach [Naval Facility] and this event is a way to help provide local families with a safer opportunity to continue their sacred traditions.”

    The jungle surrounding the tomb sites require annual maintenance, making the COMREL a recurring example of cooperation between the installation and local residents.

    Yeoman Seaman Apprentice Hana Nishi, from Annapolis, Maryland, said participating in the event offered a meaningful opportunity to give back to the local community while learning about her own culture.

    “I love being in Japan,” said Nishi. “I’m part Japanese and I actually have family in Japan, so I was super excited to get the chance to give back to our neighbors and help prepare for the upcoming festival. I am happy to be learning my culture in every way possible.”

    The annual effort reflects CFAO’s ongoing commitment to supporting local cultural traditions while maintaining strong partnerships with Okinawan communities and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force counterparts.

    CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint force assets in the Indo-Pacific region.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 21:09
    Story ID: 560451
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Jungle Attack” Strengthens Bonds Between CFAO and the Community, by PO1 Macadam Weissman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fleet Activities Okinawa Hosts Jungle Attack 2026
    Fleet Activities Okinawa Hosts Jungle Attack 2026
    Fleet Activities Okinawa Hosts Jungle Attack 2026
    Fleet Activities Okinawa Hosts Jungle Attack 2026
    Fleet Activities Okinawa Hosts Jungle Attack 2026
    Fleet Activities Okinawa Hosts Jungle Attack 2026
    Fleet Activities Okinawa Hosts Jungle Attack 2026
    Fleet Activities Okinawa Hosts Jungle Attack 2026
    Fleet Activities Okinawa Hosts Jungle Attack 2026
    Fleet Activities Okinawa Hosts Jungle Attack 2026
    Fleet Activities Okinawa Hosts Jungle Attack 2026
    Fleet Activities Okinawa Hosts Jungle Attack 2026
    Fleet Activities Okinawa Hosts Jungle Attack 2026
    Fleet Activities Okinawa Hosts Jungle Attack 2026
    Fleet Activities Okinawa Hosts Jungle Attack 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    communityrelations
    usnavy
    cfao
    okinawa
    japan
    japanmaratimeselfdefenseforce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version