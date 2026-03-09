(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unified Command stood up to support preservation and environmental remediation in Buffalo, NY

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Unified Command stood up to support preservation and environmental remediation in Buffalo, NY
    March 12, 2026
    Tim Walsh
    Tim.Walshr9@dec.ny.gov.

    BUFFALO, NY — The Coast Guard, New York State Department of Environmental
    Conservation, the City of Buffalo, and the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Miliary Park have
    established a Unified Command at 8:00 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2026, to coordinate response
    operations addressing environmental concerns at Naval Park.

    Recent inspections of two permanently moored vessels identified an intermittent discharge of
    petroleum products from a pinhole in one of the fuel tanks aboard USS Croaker and water
    ingress on the USS The Sullivans. There are no reports of injury or impact to local wildlife at
    this time.

    The Unified Command has implemented coordinated operational planning and resource
    mobilization to ensure the safe and efficient removal of legacy residual fuel products typical of
    historic vessels, along with contaminated water requiring treatment. Response assets are being
    staged in preparation for removing the fuel and contaminated water from both vessels on March
    16th, 2026.

    Both vessels remain permanently moored in the Buffalo River with residual fuel remaining in
    their internal fuel tanks. The USS Croaker holds an estimated 25,000 gallons of diesel fuel and
    potentially 115,000 gallons of oily water onboard, which responders are carefully monitoring to
    limit environmental impact.

    Simultaneously, operations to dewater and prevent further damage to the USS The Sullivans will
    occur to stabilize the ship and support vessel integrity in preparation for the removal of an
    estimated 30,000 gallons of oily water on board.

    “The safety of the public, the responders, mitigation of environmental concerns and the
    preservation of a national historic landmark remain our top concerns,” said Cmdr. Adam Mosley,
    the Coast Guard’s incident commander.

    A follow-on release will be made once operations begin on Monday, March 16th, 2026. Further
    questions can be directed to Tim.Walshr9@dec.ny.gov.

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 18:57
    Story ID: 560443
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Buffalo
    safety
    USCG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version