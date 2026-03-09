Army senior leaders visit Red River, assess depot’s role in modernization push

Photo By Adrienne Brown | The group, including Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George, tours the Tactical...... read more read more Photo By Adrienne Brown | The group, including Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George, tours the Tactical Wheeled Vehicle Facility at Red River Army Depot. George was joined by Assistant Secretary of the Army Brent Ingraham; North Carolina Congressman Pat Harrigan; Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general for the Army Materiel Command; Brian Butler, deputy to the commanding general for the Tank-automotive and Armaments Command; and staff delegation members from Rep. Pat Fallon. see less | View Image Page

RED RIVER ARMY DEPOT, Texas – Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George, Assistant Secretary of the Army Brent Ingraham, and North Carolina Congressman Pat Harrigan toured Red River Army Depot on Feb. 26 to discuss future modernization plans and assess the depot’s role in Army Materiel Command’s Advanced Manufacturing sUAS (small Unmanned Aircraft Systems) program.



The group was joined by Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general of the AMC, and Brian Butler, deputy to the commanding general of the Tank‑automotive and Armaments Command.



“The biggest part of this visit is clarifying that we all have the same vision about where we are going,” George said. “This place grows by modernizing it, and I think we have some real opportunities to truly modernize our Organic Industrial Base.”



George went on to explain how modernization also requires making deliberate choices about where the Army invests its resources.



“I truly appreciate the work you guys are doing here at Red River,” George said. “Our priority right now is ensuring that we’re investing in capabilities for the modern battlefield. I believe by modernizing the OIB we are doing just that.”



Harrigan visited the depot in connection with his 2025 introduction of the sUAS initiative and his ongoing interest in its implementation.



“The unique thing about the 10th District in North Carolina is that I don’t have a major military contractor or a base in my district, which means I’m more attached to national interests,” Harrigan said. “One of the things about being a former special operator and a current businessman is that I’m somewhat knowledgeable and very passionate about the Organic Industrial Base, its potential, why it exists, and seeing a resurgence in the OIB capabilities.”



During the visit, Mohan and the Red River team also highlighted the ongoing Commercial Solutions Opening which was created to support the advanced manufacturing needs of the Organic Industrial Base.



The CSO effort is one example of how Red River continues to expand its capabilities and strengthen its position as a strategic asset within the OIB.



“The team here, along with all of our depots and arsenals, know how to do things well,” Mohan said. “We’re honored you all are here with us today to discuss the future of not only Red River but the entire Organic Industrial Base. We do things, we build things, and we know how to make it happen.”



The group received an overview briefing from Depot Commander Col. Denis J. Fajardo and Red River’s senior leaders before touring several facilities on the installation, including the depot’s newest modernized building, the Tactical Wheeled Vehicle Facility.



“Red River plays a critical role in sustaining the Army’s readiness, and visits like this help ensure our leaders see firsthand the work our team does every day,” Fajardo said. “As the Army modernizes, Red River is ready to adapt and provide the surge capability needed to meet emerging demands.”



Established in 1941, Red River Army Depot serves as the Center of Industrial and Technical Excellence for a wide range of military vehicle platforms and conducts overhaul, rebuild and reset operations across numerous components and systems. Spanning more than 15,000 acres and eight million square feet of industrial space, the depot remains a critical strategic asset within the Organic Industrial Base.