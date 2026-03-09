Always Ready: 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion Hones Critical Skills For Wildfire Response Your browser does not support the audio element.

Soldiers with the 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion, Arizona National Guard, participated in Bambi Bucket training and qualification, at Picacho Stage Field, Ariz., hosted by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM), Mar. 5, 2026.



The training ensures Arizona National Guard soldiers remain prepared to combat wildland fires from the air. The training included classroom instruction and field drills designed to test coordination between helicopter and firefighting ground crews Personnel with the 2-285th AHB, DFFM, Bureau of Land Management, United States Forest Service, and local fire departments practiced interagency operations to train and qualify in the call for and execution of aerial water drops. Trainings like these enhance collaboration between military and mutual aid agencies while reinforcing the Army National Guard’s dedication to readiness and emergency response.



"This training is critical for ensuring our crews are ready to respond effectively to wildland fires when called upon,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephan Hilgendorf, 2-285th Instructor Pilot. “Flying with the Bambi Bucket requires precision, teamwork, and clear communication with ground crews to deliver water safely and efficiently where it's needed most. The opportunity to train alongside firefighting professionals in real-world scenarios strengthens our ability to integrate into joint operations and protect lives, property, and natural resources, directly supporting our communities.”



More than 40 UH-60 Blackhawk pilots and crew chiefs successfully qualified in aerial firefighting for the 2026 season. Each crew member is essential in mission execution. While the pilots navigate the sky, the crew chiefs play a pivotal role in ensuring the success of aerial firefighting operations.



“The crew chief is the one who truly directs the Bambi Bucket,” said Staff Sgt. Tyler Mowbray, 2-285th crew chief. “We are the pilot's eyes on the ground and the steady hand ensuring 600 gallons of water is picked up, flown, and delivered with precision and safety. Without our constant vigilance and communication from the cabin, the bucket is just dead weight; with us, it's a mission-critical tool."



Given Arizona’s unique conditions, where fire season is not confined to a select period and wildland fires can ignite year-round, it is essential for the Arizona National Guard to maintain a constant state of readiness. Through real-world training and interagency coordination with local mutual aid partners, the battalion remains committed to being always ready and always there to respond to emergencies at home.