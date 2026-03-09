First Airman competes in Georgia State Best Warrior Competition

Photo By Pfc. Emerson Sneary | U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Chandler Durden, a security forces specialist, representing the Savannah-based 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, sprints forward on the testing lane during the Hand Grenade Course event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition, Mar. 11, 2026, at the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Emerson Sneary) see less | View Image Page

Competitors in the Georgia National Guard State Best Warrior Competition began arriving at the Cumming Readiness Center in Cumming, Georgia on a cloudy Sunday morning, carrying heavy rucksacks into the building’s large auditorium as nervous energy filled the air, March 8, 2026. The annual five-day event tests service members’ tactical and physical skills across multiple training sites in Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee, highlighting the strength and partnership among organizations within the Georgia Department of Defense.

As competitors moved through the in-processing line, one participant stood slightly taller than the Soldiers around him - U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chandler Durden, a security specialist assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, in Savannah. Durden is the first Airman to compete in the state Best Warrior Competition, marking a milestone for the event.

Durden moved with quiet confidence, reflecting his experience as an Airman. He served 13 years on active duty in the U.S. Air Force before joining the Georgia Air National Guard, bringing a depth of knowledge that set him apart from many of the competitors.

Durden said he did not initially realize the significance of the opportunity when he was selected to represent his unit. The competition slot was offered to members of his security forces squadron, and he volunteered after leadership encouraged him to try.

“It was offered to our unit and I was the only one interested in going,” Durden said. “My chief asked me specifically if I wanted to try because he knew I had more experience working with Army units.”

Durden, who serves full time in the Georgia Air National Guard as an Active Guard and Reserve Airman, said he saw the competition as a chance to challenge himself and represent his unit, even though many of the events were unfamiliar.

“I looked at it as a training opportunity,” Durden said. “I didn’t fully know what to expect, but it was an honor to represent my unit and the Air National Guard. I’ve always enjoyed training with the Army guys, so I wanted to perform well.”

After learning he would compete, Durden began preparing by reviewing Army warrior tasks and studying events he had not performed in years, including weapons systems and board topics. He said the experience pushed him outside his comfort zone but also showed how closely the different elements of the Georgia Department of Defense work together.

Some events proved more challenging than others, especially tasks he had not performed before. “There were a few, but programming the radio during the round-robin event was something I had never done before,” Durden said.

Where Durden stood out was during the weapons stress test. Moving confidently across the field, he maneuvered through each station with ease, demonstrating the level of training and discipline gained through years of service. Observers noted his efficiency and composure, which made it clear he was well prepared despite entering unfamiliar territory. Durden said he felt most comfortable during physically demanding events. “Urban assault and the obstacle course were probably my strongest events,” Durden said. “Those were the ones I enjoyed the most.”

Beyond individual competition, the event carries a deeper meaning for Georgia Guardsmen. Part of the significance behind the Georgia State Best Warrior Competition comes from the legacy of U.S. Army Sgt. Chad M. Mercer, a Georgia Army National Guard Soldier who competed multiple times in the event before being killed in June 2005 during Operation Iraqi Freedom while assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

The competition’s peer award bears Mercer’s name and is presented to competitors who demonstrate resilience, determination and the warrior spirit he embodied. Leaders say the event is designed to push service members beyond their limits while honoring those who set the standard before them.

Durden said he hopes other Airmen will take the opportunity to compete in future competitions. “Do it. It’s a great opportunity,” he said. “I’d tell any Airman thinking about competing to get familiar with the lanes I struggled with and just be ready to learn.”

Having an Airman step forward to compete in an event built on that legacy reflects the Georgia Department of Defense’s commitment to building a ready and unified force. Durden’s participation showed how the competition has grown to include Soldiers, Airmen, State Defense Force members and international partners, reinforcing that the formation is strongest when it trains, competes and fights together.

For Durden, the experience meant more than competition results. “If my daughter reads this one day, I want her to know I enjoyed what I did,” Durden said. “It would make me happy if I was able to accomplish anything that made her proud of me.”