Army and Community Firefighters Train Together to Save Lives

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Firefighters from across Puerto Rico gathered at the Army’s home in the Caribbean, March 7, for a Basic Thermal Imaging Tactics training, designed to enhance emergency responders’ ability to use thermal imaging technology during fire and rescue operations.

Army firefighters from the Fort Buchanan Fire and Emergency Services led the training and brought together personnel from the Puerto Rico Fire Department, the Guaynabo Office of Emergency Management and Disaster Administration, and the Caguas Office of Emergency Management and Disaster Administration.

The Fort Buchanan Fire Department training center hosted the course, which helped participants boost situational awareness, strengthen tactical decision-making, and integrate thermal imaging technology into modern firefighting operations. Gathering multiple agencies promoted coordination and collaboration among first responders throughout the region.

“This course focuses on a technology that has been around in the fire service for many years but is not always fully understood or used to its full potential,” said Hector Rivera of Fort Buchanan Fire and Emergency Services. “Thermal imaging cameras allow firefighters to identify fire patterns and heat signatures during operations, but many have not received sufficient training to interpret the equipment’s parameters. That is why it is important to provide this training to our partners and our own firefighters.”

Thermal imaging cameras detect thermal energy using specialized sensors and convert the readings into visual images. This technology enables firefighters to locate hidden fire sources, identify hazards, and navigate smoke-filled environments with limited visibility.

Rivera explained that the technology originally emerged from military applications decades ago before being adapted for firefighting. Advances in recent years have made devices smaller, more portable, and more precise, enabling firefighters to quickly identify heat patterns and potential fire locations, even when flames are not visible.

Just as importantly, this joint training highlights how the U.S. Army is an active part of the Puerto Rico community- working side-by-side with state and municipal agencies to strengthen emergency response across the island.

Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 military personnel, including active-duty Soldiers, Army Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation enables readiness and facilitates the deployment of forces anytime, anywhere.