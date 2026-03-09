BM26: Firefighters respond to simulated aircraft emergency

Photo By Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson | U.S. Air Force 18th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters extinguish a simulated aircraft fire, during USAF-led operational exercise, Beverly Midnight 26 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 12, 2026. BM26 enhances U.S. interoperability by fostering an exchange of information and refining shared tactics, techniques and procedures to better integrate defense capabilities in support of regional security. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- U.S. Air Force 18th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters responded to a simulated aircraft fire during U.S. Air Force-led operational exercise Beverly Midnight 26 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 12, 2026.

During the simulated aircraft fire, firefighters practiced rapid response, working to suppress flames and secure the area while saving a simulated pilot from the simulated aircraft canopy.

“My main focus is crew safety, victim safety, managing our resources and identifying any unknown hazards,” said U.S. Air Force Airman Timothy Kloos, an 18th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter. “With limited information on scene, we rely on our training and trust our crew to perform their roles while we work to control the fire and locate victims.”

These training scenarios allow firefighters to refine response procedures and strengthen coordination between teams responsible for protecting personnel, aircraft and installation infrastructure.

“Teamwork and trust are critical,” said Kloos. “During the fire attack, I trusted my firefighter to maintain suppression while I removed the victim, and we relied on our driver to provide a steady water supply. Even though we were a small crew, working together allowed us to complete the mission safely.”

Aircraft emergency responses require specialized equipment and extensive training to manage different instances such as fire, smoke and potential aircraft damage. Firefighters rely on protective gear and tools designed to safely suppress fires, access damaged aircraft and assist personnel involved in the incident.

BM26 enhances interoperability between U.S. forces by encouraging the exchange of information between services and refining shared tactics, techniques and procedures to better integrate defense capabilities in support of regional security and a free and open Indo-Pacific.