    History comes alive

    260226-A-ZN169-1414

    Photo By Robert Timmons | Sacagawea, played by C.C. Pinckney Elementary School second grader Willow Ostrand,...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Where can you find Abraham Lincoln, a few astronauts and other historical figures together? At C.C. Pinckney Elementary School’s Living Museum, Feb. 23-27. The museum helps students learn more about history as they dressed up like historical figures. and lined the school’s halls. Once prompted the students read about the figure they portrayed. This helped them practice their speaking and presentation skills.

