History comes alive

Where can you find Abraham Lincoln, a few astronauts and other historical figures together? At C.C. Pinckney Elementary School’s Living Museum, Feb. 23-27. The museum helps students learn more about history as they dressed up like historical figures. and lined the school’s halls. Once prompted the students read about the figure they portrayed. This helped them practice their speaking and presentation skills.

