Fort Jackson community shares information during event

Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Capt. Andrew Bowlus speaks to Esperanza Romero, a financial counselor with Fort Jackson's Army Community Service during a Community Information Exchange held March 3. The Community Information Exchange is an opportunity for the Fort Jackson community to come together to learn about what is happening on post and possibly get answers to pressing question

Those questions could be answered through quick briefings from directorate and Partners in Excellence, a question and answer session with post leadership, or face-to-face at stations around the 1917 Club ballroom. The CIE held March 3 at the 1917 Club was aimed at bringing value to the community.

“Some of you probably intended to show up today with a question, and some may not get answered, but ideally you can take home with you some information,” said Col. Dave Gaugush, garrison commander, during the CIE. In light of current events, Gaugush used the opportunity call on the community to be patient and be aware of their surroundings.

“Each and every one of you has a role in this,” he said. “What we’re going to ask if for your increased vigilance on the installation. Everyone is sensor … if you see something, say something … and you need to do something …” “I encourage you to go by and visit (the tables around the room),” said Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Army Training Center and Fort Jackson commander. Hood called on the service members present to take information from the CIE and disseminate it to their units.

“There are a lot of things going on,” he said. “There are a lot of activities … so hopefully no one will say, ‘Hey, there’s nothing to do at Fort Jackson.’”

Hood lauded the organizations and units that put different events “our Families, retirees, veterans all can enjoy.” A list of upcoming events can be found on Page 4 as well as at home.army.mil/jackson/my-fort/for-families. Information about Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation events can be found at jackson.armymwr.com.

MWR events coming this Saturday are a Braking Systems Class held in the Auto Crafts Center and a Charleston Fishing Trip. Other events include a memorial Bataan Death March, and a Spring Family Campout, March 21. Fort Jackson Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program is holding “A Pull Towards Prevention Day,” as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, April 2.

The annual Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for April 4, and the Youth Fishing Derby. April 25. Retiree Appreciation Days are coming May 14-16.