Vanguard sweeps the Brigade Best Squad Competition

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT A.P. Hill, Va. – Soldiers representing the 781st Military Intelligence Battalion (Vanguard); 782d MI Battalion (Cyber Legion); and the Operations Support Element, under the command and control of the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), Praetorians, competed in the brigade’s 2026 Best Squad Competition (BSC) March 2 through 6. Following the obstacle course, Soldiers zeroed and qualified with their M4 rifles; qualified with their M17 pistols; and then went through grenade qualification. see less | View Image Page

FORT A.P. Hill, Va. – Soldiers representing three of the four battalions under the command of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Praetorians, competed in the brigade’s 2026 Best Squad Competition (BSC) March 3 through 5.

Soldiers from the 781st MI Battalion (Vanguard); 782d MI Battalion (Cyber Legion); and the Operations Support Element, competed to represent the Praetorians at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command BSC, April 15 to 21.

The brigade’s fourth battalion, the 11th Cyber Battalion (Leviathan), completed their BSC in February and will represent the Leviathans at the U.S. Army Cyber Command BSC later this year.

According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.”

The competition features a multitude of different fitness and combat-related events ranging from an official fitness assessment and various weapons lanes to a strenuous 12-mile foot march and detailed individual warrior tasks and squad battle drills.

Each squad consists of five Soldiers: a squad leader, which is a sergeant first class or staff sergeant; a team leader, which is sergeant or corporal; and three squad members in the ranks of specialist or below.

“This was a challenging and demanding event that tested the participants’ mental, physical, and tactical readiness,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph P. Daniel, Praetorian 7, the senior enlisted leader for the 780th MI BDE. “All competitors demonstrated the highest levels of professionalism and represented their battalions with distinction.”

On behalf of Col. Candy Boparai, the brigade commander; Command Chief Warrant Officer 4 Chad Mastbergen; Mr. Aaron Tipton, the brigade’s senior civilian advisor, and CSM Daniel, the Praetorians are pleased to announce the winners of the brigade’s 2026 Best Squad, Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) and Soldier of the Year Competition.

Brigade 2026 Best Squad: 781st MI Battalion: Staff Sgt. Joshua Vanbuskirk; Sgt. Ángel Jesús Martinez; Spc. Mark Whitley; Spc. Jovi Acasio; and Spc. Kiari Amerson Brigade 2026 NCO of the Year: Staff Sgt. Vanbuskirk, 781st MI Battalion Brigade 2026 Soldier of the Year: Spc. Amerson, 781st MI Battalion

The Vanguard Best Squad mentor, SGT Ethan Davis, said the slogan for the squad members was “Suck Less.”

“This saying was frequently quoted throughout the training process to all Soldiers. The saying stems from the other side of ‘do better,’” said SGT Davis. “The reasoning behind the change in saying is because you can only get so much better at an individual task; however, every time you do something you always suck less at it… Suck Less.” Please pass on your congratulations to these outstanding Soldiers and NCOs of the 781st on their significant achievement of winning the Brigade Best Squad Competition. “Ubique Et Semper In Pugna” “Everywhere and Always…In the Fight!”