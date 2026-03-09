Navy Reserve Streamlines TCCC Course Management with CeTARS Integration to Boost Readiness

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Navy Reserve (NR) Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) program, has officially integrated with the Corporate Enterprise Training Activity Resource System (CeTARS), a significant move that standardizes registration and course completion tracking for approximately 6,800 Reserve medical personnel.

This landmark achievement, spearheaded by U.S. Navy Capt. Lisa Gittleman, deputy chief of staff, NR-Naval Medical Forces Development Command (NMFDC), streamlines the administrative process for TCCC and dramatically enhances the readiness reporting of the Navy's medical reserve force. Under the new process, all Navy Reserve TCCC student scheduling and graduation will be managed through CeTARS, the U.S. Navy's official database for formal training.

In fiscal year 2025, roughly 45% of completed TCCC reserve component training completions were captured in the Fleet Training Management and Planning System (FLTMPS).The integration provides a centralized system that feeds course completion data from the Catalog of Navy Training Courses (CANTRAC) directly into FLTMPS. As the definitive system of record for readiness, FLTMPS automatically updates individual training records, which are then visible in readiness reporting systems.

"Our reserve TCCC completion metrics have not always been efficiently updated or accurate,” said Gittleman. “Implementing CeTARS allows visibility of all TCCC courses scheduled throughout the year all in one place, while still allowing the TCCC program leadership the visibility and control to ensure the right student is in the right class. Even more important, our completion data will be centrally managed, lending more accurate data in our reporting systems to drive optimal resource decision-making.”

While the CeTARS integration is new, the Navy Reserve's TCCC program has long been established, with its curriculum consistently aligned to the standards of the Joint Trauma System (JTS), like its active-duty counterpart. NR-NMFDC serves as the TCCC program manager, providing oversight for the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BSO-18) Reserve TCCC program. It ensures equipment, instructors, and course execution adhere to JTS standards across all training sites.

"By cataloging Navy Reserve TCCC courses within CANTRAC/CeTARS, Navy Medicine effectively fulfills the CNO’s directive to establish medically proficient forces seamlessly integrated across the Total Force,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Thomas Sather, the U.S. Navy’s TCCC program director. “This initiative ensures that reserve medical personnel receive identical training, scheduling, and readiness monitoring as the active component. This alignment strengthens interoperable trauma care, expedites mobilization timelines, and guarantees that medically prepared personnel from the United States Navy can seamlessly integrate with joint and coalition partners in distributed and contested operational environments.”

The program is supported by a cadre of more than 80 instructors assigned to various reserve units, ensuring broad and flexible training capacity. All instructors are certified to teach Tier 3 TCCC, with a growing bench of approximately 10 certified for Tier 4 instruction.

In addition to satellite training sites operated by NR-Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) Bethesda, EMF 150 Alpha, Expeditionary Medical Unit 1, and MacDill Air Force Base, the program utilizes a San Antonio-based mobile training team. This team, managed by NR-NMFDC, provides flexible training for reserve units and augments instructor staff at active-duty Military Treatment Facilities, fostering collaboration and shared training opportunities.

This initiative is a critical step in ensuring that the Navy Reserve's medical professionals are prepared to provide life-saving care in any operational environment. By standardizing training and leveraging the capabilities of CeTARS, the Navy Reserve is not only enhancing the skills of its personnel but also strengthening the overall readiness of the joint force.

NMFDC is the headquarters element designated within the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery as a direct subordinate to the Surgeon General of the Navy, charged with leading and managing all medical training, education, professional development, and instruction to produce highly trained and ready medical personnel.