403rd Wing recognizes outstanding Airmen during annual awards ceremony

Airmen from the 403rd Wing gathered during the March Unit Training Assembly to celebrate excellence, recognize outstanding performers and strengthen camaraderie during the wing’s annual awards ceremony and Warrior Color Run here.



The ceremony highlighted the accomplishments of Airmen, civilians and teams whose performance stood out over the past year. Wing nominees represented the Operations, Maintenance and Mission Support Groups, and Wing Staff Agencies.



Wing leadership congratulated the nominees and winners, emphasizing the collective effort behind the wing’s accomplishments.



“These awards are really a snapshot of the incredible work happening across the wing,” said Col. Jaret Fish, 403rd Wing commander. “They reflect the dedication of our Airmen and the impact their organizations continue to make in accomplishing the mission.”



Chief Master Sgt. Tige Platt, 403rd Wing command chief, echoed the sentiment.



“The things we do in this wing are truly impressive,” Platt said. “Events like this give us an opportunity to pause and recognize the hard work that’s happening every day across our units.”



Platt also highlighted the competitiveness of this year's nominees, whose award packages recently competed at the 22nd Air Force level.



The following individuals and teams were recognized as the 403rd Wing’s annual award winners:

• Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Manly Cazedessus, 403rd Operations Group

• Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Charles Harris, 403rd Maintenance Group

• Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year: Master Sgt. Christopher Townsley, 403rd Operations Group

• First Sergeant of the Year: Master Sgt. Jessica Davis, 403rd Operations Group

• Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Korey Papa, 403rd Operations Group

• Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Anthony Swindall, 403rd Operations Group

• Category I Civilian of the Year: Ronald Patton, 403rd Operations Group

• Category II Civilian of the Year: Dwight Willke Jr., 403rd Maintenance Group

• Category III Civilian of the Year: Toby Baker, 403rd Operations Group

• Team of the Year: 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Crew Chief Team, 403rd Maintenance Group



Following the ceremony, Airmen transitioned from recognition to recreation participating in a color run hosted by the 403rd Wing Top III Council, an organization of senior noncommissioned officers dedicated to mentorship and professional development. Participants completed a route from the 403rd Wing headquarters building to the marina featuring challenge stations designed to test strength, speed and teamwork while encouraging participation and esprit de corps across ranks.



Master Sgt. Glenda McQuirter, a key organizer from the wing's Top III Council, stated the primary goal was to cultivate camaraderie and create an event that reinforces a "one team, one fight" mindset, moving beyond a traditional ceremony. She credited the successful coordination to the Top III Council, Air Reserve Technicians, and civilian volunteers, and extended her gratitude to all volunteers and participants who made the combined event a success.



Tech. Sgt. Gabrielle Perryman, the event's emcee for the second consecutive year, noted that the combined format helped strengthen connections across the wing while celebrating the achievements of its Airmen.



"Bringing the wing together like this not only builds camaraderie, but it also reminds our Airmen that their hard work matters and deserves to be recognized,” Perryman said.