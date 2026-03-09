1st Multi-Domain Effects Battalion implements Army High-Altitude Basics Course for partner units

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. –It was a cloudy winter day at Gray Army Airfield as a series of balloons flew into the air, but these weren’t just ordinary balloons they were High Altitude Balloons (HABs) employed by the Extended Range Sensing and Effects (ERSE) company from the 1st Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force uses HAB’s to conduct intelligence Surveillance and reconnaissance, communications extension andintelligence preparation of the battlefield missions.

These balloons tie in with the Multi-Domain Command Pacific’s ability to build a system of integrated sensors across multiple layers, in this case the stratospheric layer to create quality target data and to nest within the Joint Force.

Over the last six months, over 40 soldiers were trained to develop individual level skills in preparation for future collective training and exercises throughout the Indo-Pacific. Including the establishment of the unit’s locally coined Army High-Altitude Basics Course (AHABC) to set the foundation for future U.S. Army high-altitude curriculum.

High-Altitude (HA) Planner Cpt. Tyler McWilliam explained, “We are ambitiously pushing forward to create training programs for our HA Soldiers. Routine events such as the AHABC have enabled our unit to both maintain individual proficiency and provide more repetitions to leaders to sharpen their HA skills.”

“The VULTURE FLEDGE exercise marked the first fully autonomous NCO-led event for our unit, proving the concept that this training program works, and that we can apply the eight-step-training model and troop leading procedures to operations as complex as the employment of station-seeking micro-HABs,” said McWilliam.

Additionally, refresher training was conducted with systems such as the Urban Sky 16 Gore micro-HAB and the employment of High-Altitude Soldier Transportable Equipment (HASTE) to include multiple nano-HAB launches with radiosonde flight trackers using ground control station equipment to track flights, collect telemetry, and gather weather data. These launches signify the restart of routine balloon launches mark the continuation of over 100 years of Army ballooning flights from Gray Army Airfield.

Training like this could provide subsequent weather data collected to partners such as the United States Air Force 1st Combat Weather Squadron and 16th Weather Squadron, local universities, the National Weather Service, and the Washington Department of Natural Resources Wildfire Aviation department.

McWilliam said, “The plan for the future is to offer more High-Altitude Basic Courses for service members in other units to spread High-Altitude knowledge across the joint force.”

1MDTF is an Indo-Pacific assigned, theater-level unit. MDTFs are combat formations that synchronize long-range precision fires and effects across all domains to neutralize adversary A2AD (anti-access and area-denial) networks. 1MDTF’s proven innovation, agility, and lethality have led the Army to direct five full MDTFs in strategically significant locations worldwide.