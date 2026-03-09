Navy Medicine forges training plan for JOMIS, boosting fleet medical readiness

Photo By Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. | Representatives from the Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems (JOMIS) Program Office and various fleet commands discuss critical tasks during the Naval Training Systems Plan workshop in San Diego. The group, including Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Frediller Donguines (left, standing), department leading petty officer for USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70); Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Gilbert Flores (left), independent duty corpsman (IDC) with Maritime Expeditionary Security Group One (MESG-1); Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ryan McGovern (center), dive medical technician with Surface Warfare Medical Institute; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Isaiah Hagood (center, back to camera), IDC with USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-7), and Hung Nguyen (right), instruction systems specialist with Naval Education Training Command, collaborated from Feb. 23-27, 2026, to forge the strategic training blueprint for the JOMIS. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO –The U.S. Navy has finalized a strategic training plan for its next-generation operational medical technology, a critical step toward enhancing the health and readiness of Sailors and Marines across the globe.

Military and civilian experts from the Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems (JOMIS) Program Office and various fleet commands gathered at the Surface Warfare Medical Institute in San Diego from February 23-27, 2026, to forge the Navy Training Systems Plan (NTSP) for JOMIS. This plan provides the strategic blueprint for instructing medical personnel on the JOMIS system, a modernized electronic health record tailored to meet the distinct and unique demands of operational medicine.

JOMIS consolidates a patchwork of legacy systems with a single, unified electronic health record. This integrated system ensures the warfighter’s medical information is accessible from the battlefield to higher echelons of care, thus creating a continuous, comprehensive health record that moves with the patient.

Nikki Stevenson, JOMIS government training lead, highlighted the tangible benefits for medical teams in the field.

"JOMIS equips medical personnel with modernized tools for electronic documentation from initial point of injury through the final echelon of care, bridging the gap from paper to fully integrated health records," Stevenson said. "Designed by and for operational medicine users, it boosts efficiency, data accuracy, and continuity of care, while giving commanders real-time data to provide situational awareness and command and control over medical readiness, facilitating quicker, more informed decisions and strengthening overall warfighter readiness."

For the medical forces who will use the system in high-stakes environments like the Expeditionary Medicine platforms at Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP), the focus is on practical, mission-ready skills, not just system navigation.

"The outcome I anticipate is a training framework that prepares medical personnel to confidently operate JOMIS systems in operational and expeditionary environments, often with limited connectivity and high operational tempo," said Lt. Harley Sheffield, chief nursing informatics officer for NMFP.

Sheffield stressed that for users in austere environments, such as on ships, Expeditionary Medical Units (EMU), Fleet Surgical Teams, and forward-deployed medical elements, training must be "role-based, scenario-driven, and aligned to operational workflows.”

Addressing this user-focused requirement posed a core challenge for the plan's creators.

“The greatest challenge is customizing the training to suit diverse user roles while preserving standardization across operational environments,” explained Lawrence Duran, an instructional systems specialist with Naval Medical Forces Development Command. “This NTSP effort addresses that by defining precise task requirements and performance standards early, ensuring training is scalable, mission-focused, and effective for fleet users.”

The JOMIS suite includes several innovative applications tailored to specific echelons of care.

The Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit Joint, or BATDOK-J, allows first responders to document patient care at the point of injury. Conversely, the Operational Medicine Care Delivery Platform is better suited for Role 2 medical platforms like EMU and Expeditionary Medical Facilities, which provide a higher capability of care and require more comprehensive clinical documentation.

Sheffield noted that the true value is how the systems work together. "Ensuring that these systems interoperate and support seamless patient data transfer across operational environments will ultimately serve the needs of NMFP’s medical forces most effectively," Sheffield explained.

The development of the training plan represents a strategic effort to guarantee the successful adoption of this critical technology.

"The NTSP is the formal roadmap to incorporate the modernized JOMIS Health Care Delivery (HCD) suite of applications within schoolhouses to the fleet," explained Hung Nguyen, instruction systems specialist, Naval Education Training Command. "Formalizing it at this stage ensures training is aligned with system fielding, reduces operational risk, and readies the fleet to effectively use the HCD suite to document warfighter medical records and support medical readiness."

Detailed planning translates to improved care for the warfighter. A proficient medical force equipped with modern tools results in faster, more precise, and more continuous care, which enhances the health, safety, and deployability of every Sailor and Marine.

With the training plan developed, the JOMIS Program Office will move forward with the incorporation of instructional materials and the rollout of the training curriculum across the Navy and Marine Corps. The final objective is to have a ready medical force supported by a 21st century health care data system, guaranteeing the nation's warfighters receive the highest standard of care, anytime and anywhere.

The JOMIS Health Care Delivery Suite is revolutionizing military health care by providing a modern, integrated suite of applications designed to support warfighters in operational and deployed environments. Managed by the Program Executive Office, Defense Healthcare Management Systems, JOMIS is replacing legacy systems with advanced health information technology (IT). This initiative ensures the provision of superior, uninterrupted care from the point of injury to higher echelons of care, fundamentally reshaping how medical support is delivered in operational theaters.

NMFP provides oversight for 10 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC), on the West Coast and Pacific Rim that train, man, and equip medical forces, primarily in military treatment facilities. Globally, NMFP oversees eight research laboratories that deliver research expertise in support of warfighter health and readiness. Additionally, NMFP manages the Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC), which plays a critical role in preparing medical teams for expeditionary and operational environments.